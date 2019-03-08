Log in
Photocat receives the first order for its latest technology for road systems

03/08/2019 | 03:10am EST

Photocat's offering on how to improve the environment and improve air quality continues to increase. The latest offering targets asphalt roads in new road construction. This is the first and only technology to implement photocatalytic capabilities in a road when it is being laid. 

The first project using the new technology will be the upcoming expansion of the Port of Skagen, a harbour in the north of Jutland in Denmark. The product will help the harbour improve air quality by lowering the NOx level and is a milestone case for Photocat and the Port of Skagen towards a sustainable future and a collaboration for the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11.

The Port of Skagen has received a grant to fund the testing of the new photocatalytic asphalt solution through the DUAL Port project cooperation.

Photocat is currently in the process of identifying potential road contractors to implement the technology in planned and future road projects in Denmark.

﻿Further Photocat works with international partner and manufacturer of granules to make the international launch of the technology. It is expected that the technology first will be marketed in Germany and Denmark.

Photocat’s holds a leading position in its current markets (Canada, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Spain and Sweden) where it is recognized as the leading quality provider of photocatalytic technology.


For More Information, Please Contact:

Michael Humle,                       

Tel: +45 2210 2523                              

e-mail: michael@photocat.net



Photocat A/S is obliged to publisize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at CET 09:09 on March 8th 2019.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
