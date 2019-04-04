Photomath Extends Math Education to Students with Snapchat Partnership

New Snapchat camera experience allows users to scan and solve any math equation

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photomath, the world’s most used math education app, today announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. that invites Snapchat users to solve any math equation through their camera. To access the feature, users simply “press and hold” on the Snapchat camera when a math equation is in view, and Photomath’s math solver engine will recognize the problem and immediately generate a solution on the Snapchat camera screen. Problem scanning works for both handwritten and printed math problems. The Photomath function will begin rolling out slowly to Snapchatters today.

“This feature within the Snapchat camera allows Photomath to give more students who we know are already highly engaged on their mobile devices, access to on-demand math support that could help them throughout the school year,” said Damir Sabol, CEO and co-founder of Photomath. “Photomath will continue to find avenues and partners to help surface learning opportunities that feel natural for students.”

Photomath believes that math is an increasingly crucial skill, particularly as problem-solving and quantitative analysis become prerequisites for many occupations. Ultimately, the company wants to build math confidence and fluency in students so any efforts that support making math more accessible is positive and worthwhile.

“What is interesting about this integration is the ability to engage students with learning in a place where they naturally already spend a lot of time,” said Jennifer Lee, VP of Strategy & Growth at Photomath. “Photomath’s goal is to surface the right information at the right time, utilizing a format that learners are familiar with. Snapchat is an extension of this philosophy where we’re leveraging an app with a similar mobile camera UI.”

The scanned math problem and solution will be shown in Snapchat but for full solution steps, graphs, and animated explanations users can tap through to Photomath.

Photomath is the world’s most used math education app with over 100-million learners worldwide. It instantly scans, solves, and explains problems, ranging from arithmetic to calculus, by using the camera of a mobile device. Learners are shown how to approach math problems through animated steps and detailed instructions. Based in San Mateo, the company is funded by investors including Goodwater Capital, Learn Capital and Cherubic Ventures.

