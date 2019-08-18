Photos of the Back-to-School Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire's Website

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, families line up to celebrate the start of the back-to-school season during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza on Aug. 18, 2019.

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, families line up to celebrate the start of the back-to-school season during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza on Aug. 18, 2019.

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Emily S, age 12, celebrates the back-to-school season with the Super Mario Maker 2 game during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza on Aug. 18, 2019. Super Mario Maker 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch system.

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, siblings Gavin, age 9, Glen, age 7, and Grace, age 5, with Maximo J., age 7, participate in a Super Mario Maker 2 Puzzle Challenge during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza on Aug. 18, 2019. Super Mario Maker 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch system.

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, families celebrate the back-to-school season with a Nintendo Labo: VR Kit demonstration led by teacher Bill Vacca of Bradt Primary School in New York, showing Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Garage where players can use their imagination to invent new ways to play. Nintendo Labo: VR Kit is now available for the Nintendo Switch system.

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, families celebrate the back-to-school season with fun school-themed activities and hands-on time with Nintendo Labo: VR Kit during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza on Aug. 18, 2019. Nintendo Labo offers kids the opportunity to make, play and discover as they go into the new school year. Nintendo Labo: VR Kit is now available for the Nintendo Switch system.

Restrict display of VR images for children 6 and under by accessing the in-game settings using the goggles icon. Nintendo Switch system required (sold separately). Parental supervision recommended.

