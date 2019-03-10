Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Photos of the MAR10 Day Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire's Website 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Photos of the MAR10 Day Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire's Website 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190310005043/en/

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Nintendo fans gather at the Nintendo NY store in Rock ...

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Nintendo fans gather at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza to celebrate Mario Day (MAR10) by personalizing their Nintendo Switch systems with various Mushroom Kingdom-themed decals by Controller Gear and a special MAR10 Day-themed skin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo 1

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Nintendo fans gather at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza to celebrate Mario Day (MAR10) by personalizing their Nintendo Switch systems with various Mushroom Kingdom-themed decals by Controller Gear and a special MAR10 Day-themed skin.

Photo 2

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Luke T., 6, and Jack T., 3, celebrate Mario Day (MAR10) at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza by personalizing their Nintendo Switch system with a special MAR10 Day-themed skin made by Controller Gear.

Photo 3

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Lucia M., 11, and Adrian M., 8, celebrate Mario Day (MAR10) at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza with everyone’s favorite video game hero, Mario.

Photo 4

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Avery D., 7, and Quinn D., 4, celebrate Mario Day (MAR10) during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza with Mushroom Kingdom-themed activities and decals for personalizing their Nintendo Switch system.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pAPPEN : to Acquire Figure Eight to Create Industry-Leading Solution for High-Quality Machine Learning Training Data
BU
06:28pDEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) 31 December 2018 Half-Year Financial Report
AQ
06:22pHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Mine Development Capital Costs
AQ
06:18pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Syneos, and Weight Watchers and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
06:11pHow a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge -2-
DJ
06:11pHow a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Its Allies
DJ
06:01pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
06:00pKELLY PARTNERS : Appendix 3Y - Brett Kelly
PU
05:55pCOMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources
RE
05:45pORBITAL : Investor Roadshow – March 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Northern Ireland firms warn of economic, social risks from no-deal Brexit
2MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. : MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Nvidia offers bid for Israeli chip firm Mellanox
3INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies
4Oil majors strut into Houston for annual energy conference
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing's 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.