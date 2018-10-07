Log in
Photos of the Super Mario Party and Luigi’s Mansion Launch Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

10/07/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

Photos of the Super Mario Party and Luigi’s Mansion Launch Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181007005051/en/

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, guests celebrate the launch of the Super Mario Party ...

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, guests celebrate the launch of the Super Mario Party game by challenging Mario during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. An action-packed party game with 80 interactive mini-games, Super Mario Party is now available for the Nintendo Switch system. (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo 1

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, guests celebrate the launch of the Super Mario Party game by challenging Mario during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. An action-packed party game with 80 interactive mini-games, Super Mario Party is now available for the Nintendo Switch system.

Photo 2

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Joshua A., 9, and Jacob A., 6, of Brooklyn, NY, get into the Halloween spirit during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza by joining Luigi for a ghost-hunting activity. The spooky classic game Luigi’s Mansion will be available for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on Oct. 12.

Photo 3

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Parker G., 7, Bill V. and Ava T., 8, left to right, of Rotterdam, NY, gather at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza to celebrate the launch of the Super Mario Party game by playing the new Toad’s Rec Room mode using two Nintendo Switch systems. An action-packed party game with 80 interactive mini-games, Super Mario Party is now available for the Nintendo Switch system.

Photo 4

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Shirley M. and Gabriella A., 5, of New York, NY, celebrate the launch of the Super Mario Party and Luigi’s Mansion games by posing with Mario during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. An action-packed party game with 80 interactive mini-games, Super Mario Party is now available for the Nintendo Switch system. The spooky classic game Luigi’s Mansion will be available for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on Oct. 12.

Photo 5

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Joshua A., 9 and Jacob A., 6, of Brooklyn, NY, help Luigi in his spooky adventure by playing the Luigi’s Mansion on the New Nintendo 2DS XL during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. The classic game Luigi’s Mansion will be available for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on Oct. 12.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.