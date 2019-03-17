Photos of the Yoshi’s Crafted World and Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn Launch Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network.

Photos of the Yoshi’s Crafted World and Kirby’s
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Quinn D., 4, and Avery D., 7, of Bronx, NY, Valentina P., 5, of New York, NY and Frida F., 6, of Bronx, NY celebrate the upcoming launch of the Yoshi’s Crafted World game by challenging their new friends and family members during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. The brand new platforming adventure game Yoshi’s Crafted World will be available for the Nintendo Switch system on March 29. (Photo: Business Wire)
Photo 1
Photo 2
In this photo provided by
Nintendo of America, Avery D., 7, of Bronx, NY gets adventurous during a
special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza to celebrate
the launch of Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, which brings Kirby’s
craftiest adventure to life with extra epic new challenges and extra
abilities. Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn is now available for the
Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Photo 3
In this photo provided by
Nintendo of America, Evelyn H. of Brooklyn, NY celebrates the launch of
the Yoshi’s Crafted World and Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn
games during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller
Plaza. Both games feature classic characters and an adorable
hand-crafted look. The all-new Yoshi’s Crafted World will be
available for Nintendo Switch on March 29 and Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn
is now available for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190317005016/en/