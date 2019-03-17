Photos of the Yoshi’s Crafted World and Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn Launch Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network.

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Quinn D., 4, and Avery D., 7, of Bronx, NY, Valentina P., 5, of New York, NY and Frida F., 6, of Bronx, NY celebrate the upcoming launch of the Yoshi’s Crafted World game by challenging their new friends and family members during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. The brand new platforming adventure game Yoshi’s Crafted World will be available for the Nintendo Switch system on March 29. (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo 1

Photo 2

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Avery D., 7, of Bronx, NY gets adventurous during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza to celebrate the launch of Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, which brings Kirby’s craftiest adventure to life with extra epic new challenges and extra abilities. Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn is now available for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Photo 3

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Evelyn H. of Brooklyn, NY celebrates the launch of the Yoshi’s Crafted World and Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn games during a special event at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. Both games feature classic characters and an adorable hand-crafted look. The all-new Yoshi’s Crafted World will be available for Nintendo Switch on March 29 and Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn is now available for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

