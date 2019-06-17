Log in
Phrasee : Launches Dashboard to Give Marketers Real-Time Revenue Review of Global Email Campaigns

06/17/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Phrasee, the global leader in marketing language optimization, has today launched a new dashboard to give marketers real-time insights into how global email campaigns are performing.

Phrasee, which provides AI technology to supercharge marketing campaigns for leading global brands including Domino’s, Groupon, Gumtree and Virgin Atlantic, has developed the new dashboard to give users a real-time view of marketing campaign performance. The dashboard displays key insights including real-time uplift and revenue forecasting, as well as identifying where incorrect testing methodology is being used.

The new dashboard is the latest product update from Phrasee, which brings experience of optimizing billions of customer interactions for leading global brands. More than 300 million individuals worldwide have now received an email with a Phrasee subject line. Additional releases, including exportable performance reporting, inbox notifications on project performance and subject lines for trigger and lifecycle campaigns, will follow later over the next few months.

“Too many businesses are unaware of the hidden cost of bad email subject lines. The right subject line has the power to drive incremental uplift in open rates, which can often lead to millions in additional revenue over a financial year – we know this, because this is how Phrasee has helped deliver more revenue for our current enterprise customers,” said Parry Malm, CEO and co-founder, Phrasee.

“We created these new features to provide both CMOs and heads of CRM with more insight into how language testing within their email marketing campaigns can lead to a massive increase in their revenue. We’re committed to continuous innovation to empower CMOs and marketing teams at the world’s most progressive brands.”

“We’re really excited about Phrasee’s new product development,” said Liam Savage, CRM Executive at Virgin Holidays. “We continue to see Phrasee drive further improvements in ROI through our campaigns and being able to access key information on performance and revenue in one central place will empower us to build more accurate forecasts for our email channel. It’s really important for us to be able to keep a close eye on performance in real-time, and Phrasee will not only save us time but really impact our bottom line in a positive way. This really is trailblazing technology for trailblazing marketers.”

ENDS

About Phrasee

Phrasee is world-leading AI that generates and optimizes marketing language at scale, delivering improved results for email subject lines and push notifications. Founded in 2015, Phrasee is the go-to solution for ambitious, innovative and analytical marketers. Today, its team of data scientists, computational linguists and developers drive increased ROI for enterprise brands across the globe, including Virgin Holidays, Domino’s, and Gumtree.


© Business Wire 2019
