Phreesia : Names Dr. Cheryl Pegus and Gillian Munson to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phreesia, the nation's leading patient intake management platform, is pleased to announce it has named Dr. Cheryl Pegus, MD, MPH, and Gillian Munson as the newest members of its board of directors, effective immediately.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Cheryl Pegus and Gillian Munson join us on Phreesia's board," said Board Chairman Michael Weintraub. "They bring invaluable perspectives and deep expertise in their fields, and I'm looking forward to working with them."

Dr. Pegus, an expert in clinical transformation, is the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Health Care Services, of Cambia Health Solutions, a family of companies creating simple and personalized health experiences. In her previous role, she served as President of Caluent, a healthcare data analytics company and as Clinical Professor of Medicine and Population Health at NYU Langone Medical Center. Prior to that, she served in many other leadership roles, including as Walgreen Co.'s first Chief Medical Officer and as Aetna's Head of Clinical Products.

"I think that the use of data platforms to enable patient engagement is an important part of how we will provide care going forward," said Dr. Pegus. "Phreesia is further along than any other company in that space."

Ms. Munson has more than 25 years of corporate experience in the financial and technology industries, including previous roles as the Chief Financial Officer at XO Group, Managing Director of Allen & Company, and Executive Director of Equity Research at Morgan Stanley. She is currently a Partner at Union Square Partners, a venture capital firm based in New York City.

"I am very interested in making healthcare more accessible, easier to use and lower cost, and Phreesia sits at the center of those efforts," Munson said. "I have known Chaim Indig since the early days of Phreesia. Having watched his dogged determination, I'm excited to be of service to him in helping the company continue to excel."

"It's an honor to have these knowledgeable, forward-thinking and accomplished women as our new board members," said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. "I know they'll play a key role in helping us grow, evolve and achieve our mission of creating a better, more engaging healthcare experience."

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. To learn how Phreesia can give you the capacity for more, visit phreesia.com.

