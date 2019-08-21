Log in
Phunware : Locates Puerto Rican Migrants after Hurricane Maria

08/21/2019 | 02:38pm EDT
Phunware Locates Puerto Rican Migrants after Hurricane Maria
Posted August 21, 2019

In September 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated large areas in and around Dominica and Puerto Rico. The Category 4 storm completely destroyed the island's power grid, leaving all 3.4 million residents without electricity and caused near complete loss of communication networks across the island. Three months after the hurricane, 45% of Puerto Ricans were still left with no power. In the months following the hurricane, many Puerto Ricans relocated to different parts of the United States in pursuit of better living conditions.

Last year, Phunware was approached by an advocacy group to help locate the Puerto Rican migrants who now reside in the United States. The group aimed to target them with mobile and direct mail campaigns. Using our data and location targeting solutions, Phunware was able to determine the mobile device IDs of Puerto Rican migrants. Our analysis showed that the top five states Puerto Ricans migrated to were Florida, Georgia, Washington, Kansas, New York.

Download our case study to see how we used our data solutions and targeting methodology to find the device IDs of this group of Puerto rican migrants affected by Hurricane Maria.

DOWNLOAD FULL CASE STUDY

We are always working to improve our data products as we continue to increase the reach of our platform and we look forward to working on more interesting use cases for our data. Learn more about Phunware Data Products here.

Special thanks to the rest of the Phunware Data team, Ram Gopalakrishnan, Mahesh Patchava, Seshu Vavilikolanu and James Gray!

Phunware Locates Puerto Rican Migrants after Hurricane Mariawas last modified: August 21st, 2019by Raju Patil
Raju Patil
Raju Patil has been a Lead Data Scientist at Phunware since April 2017. He has research and development experience in machine learning, computer-vision, pattern-recognition and robotics for over 22 years. He loves photography, travel and all things related to data!
Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 18:37:07 UTC
