Phunware : Partners with B2G Advisors to Enable a New Paradigm in Political Targeting

B2G Advisors will marry their experience in the space with Phunware’s data stack to target voters and influencers at scale on a 1:1 basis.

Today Phunware, a leading enterprise cloud platform for mobile which provides software, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced its partnership with B2G Advisors, a Texas-based firm that serves clients nationally, providing services that connect business to governments at the local, state and federal level. Through working with B2G, Phunware expands its data offering by enabling national, regional and local voter file matching and targeting with unprecedented precision.

Phunware and B2G intend to shift the dynamic of ethically questionable political advertising by allowing campaigns to authentically address critical and often unreached voter audiences to empower them with information they need to make informed decisions. Phunware and B2G have a commitment to transparency in information delivery and the revitalization of the political process by arming voters with critical data, transparently delivered, so that all voters can feel engaged and energized to participate.

“Our aim is to leverage personal data to empower the people who provide that data. By enabling campaigns to deliver relevant information at scale to the audiences that need it most, we envision a more engaged electorate and a transformed political dialogue,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO of Phunware. “We’re thrilled to work with B2G, one of Texas’ most trusted names in government relations, to bring this vision to market.”

With an estimated $1.7B to be spent on internet advertising this election season, verified targeting and efficient ROI are more important than ever. Phunware can reach finely-segmented audiences at scale by matching voter files to mobile devices, a technique that has already seen results for congressional and senatorial campaigns across the political spectrum. Phunware boasts an average audience reach across campaigns of over 75% while ensuring viewability through Phunware Protect, the company’s proprietary technology to prevent ad fraud.

“Our current era of politics is often framed by division, but we see an opportunity to use Phunware’s targeting capabilities to bring political information directly to the people who need it,” said Jim Grace of B2G. “We’re excited to introduce Phunware’s unprecedented data capabilities to our national network of high-profile campaigns, and we’re proud to be a part of this new paradigm in political targeting.”

About Phunware

Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS), a fully integrated suite of platform products, solutions and data that allows brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere mobile application users worldwide. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. On February 28, 2018, Phunware also announced its intent to go public through a merger with Stellar Acquisition III, Inc (Nasdaq: STLR), a publicly-traded blank check company, and to launch a cryptonetworking Token Generation Event (TGE) called PhunCoin. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

About B2G Advisors

B2G Advisors is a Texas based firm that serves clients nationally, providing services that connect your business to governments at the local, state and federal level. Founded by Jim Grace, Jennifer McEwan, and George Hittner, B2G Advisors has over 85 years of collective government relations, public policy, and business development experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005264/en/