Phunware : Partners with B2G Advisors to Enable a New Paradigm in Political Targeting

Today Phunware, a leading enterprise cloud platform for mobile which
provides software, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide,
announced its partnership with B2G Advisors, a Texas-based firm that
serves clients nationally, providing services that connect business to
governments at the local, state and federal level. Through working with
B2G, Phunware expands its data offering by enabling national, regional
and local voter file matching and targeting with unprecedented precision.
Phunware and B2G intend to shift the dynamic of ethically questionable
political advertising by allowing campaigns to authentically address
critical and often unreached voter audiences to empower them with
information they need to make informed decisions. Phunware and B2G have
a commitment to transparency in information delivery and the
revitalization of the political process by arming voters with critical
data, transparently delivered, so that all voters can feel engaged and
energized to participate.
“Our aim is to leverage personal data to empower the people who provide
that data. By enabling campaigns to deliver relevant information at
scale to the audiences that need it most, we envision a more engaged
electorate and a transformed political dialogue,” said Alan S.
Knitowski, CEO of Phunware. “We’re thrilled to work with B2G, one of
Texas’ most trusted names in government relations, to bring this vision
to market.”
With an
estimated $1.7B to be spent on internet advertising this election
season, verified targeting and efficient ROI are more important than
ever. Phunware can reach finely-segmented audiences at scale by matching
voter files to mobile devices, a technique that has already seen results
for congressional
and senatorial
campaigns across the political spectrum. Phunware boasts an average
audience reach across campaigns of over 75% while ensuring viewability
through Phunware Protect, the company’s proprietary technology to
prevent ad fraud.
“Our current era of politics is often framed by division, but we see an
opportunity to use Phunware’s targeting capabilities to bring political
information directly to the people who need it,” said Jim Grace of B2G.
“We’re excited to introduce Phunware’s unprecedented data capabilities
to our national network of high-profile campaigns, and we’re proud to be
a part of this new paradigm in political targeting.”
About Phunware
Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS), a fully
integrated suite of platform products, solutions and data that allows
brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere mobile
application users worldwide. Phunware helps the world’s most respected
brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one
billion active devices touching its platform each month. On February 28,
2018, Phunware also announced its intent to go public through a merger
with Stellar
Acquisition III, Inc (Nasdaq: STLR), a publicly-traded blank check
company, and to launch a cryptonetworking Token Generation Event (TGE)
called PhunCoin. For more information about how Phunware is transforming
the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and
physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com
and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.
About B2G Advisors
B2G Advisors is a Texas based firm that serves clients nationally,
providing services that connect your business to governments at the
local, state and federal level. Founded by Jim Grace, Jennifer McEwan,
and George Hittner, B2G Advisors has over 85 years of collective
government relations, public policy, and business development experience.
