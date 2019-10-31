Physician Executive Jessica C. Dudley, MD, Joins Press Ganey as Chief Clinical Officer

Clinical leader will focus on physician engagement and quality improvement strategies

Press Ganey today announced that Jessica C. Dudley, MD, has joined the company as Chief Clinical Officer. Dr. Dudley was most recently Chief Medical Officer at Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization, where she was responsible for the strategic development and oversight of physician-led efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of clinical care. In addition to her role as CMO, Dr. Dudley also held the position of Vice President, Care Innovation, at Brigham Health. The addition of Dr. Dudley to Press Ganey’s executive team will further enhance the company’s ability to serve as a trusted partner to clients across the continuum of care.

“Press Ganey is committed to accelerating the transformation of health care delivery and advancing the industry goal to reduce patient harm,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman, Press Ganey. “Our continued investment in thought leadership and the expertise that Jessica brings will enable Press Ganey to support our clients in substantially reducing the number of annual safety events across the industry.”

“I have long been impressed with Jessica’s ability to develop effective physician engagement and care redesign strategies,” said Dr. Thomas H. Lee, Chief Medical Officer, Press Ganey. “She has dedicated her career to supporting physicians and all clinicians in the mission to reduce suffering and deliver safe, high-quality, patient-centered care. Jessica’s expertise will immediately make her an invaluable resource to Press Ganey’s clients and their leadership teams.”

With experience in physician engagement initiatives, quality performance improvement, and population health, Dr. Dudley has played a critical role in transforming care throughout her more than 25-year career.

“It has been an honor to serve the patients of Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization, and I am excited to help support quality and efficiency initiatives more broadly through Press Ganey’s national platform,” said Dr. Dudley. “Press Ganey is an incredible organization and is unique in its ability to partner with providers across safety, quality, patient experience, and workforce engagement to drive sustainable change.”

Dr. Dudley earned her undergraduate degree from Yale University and her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed her internship and residency in Primary Care Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she was a practicing primary care physician for 10 years.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 33 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

