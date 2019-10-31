Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Physician Executive Jessica C. Dudley, MD, Joins Press Ganey as Chief Clinical Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Clinical leader will focus on physician engagement and quality improvement strategies

Press Ganey today announced that Jessica C. Dudley, MD, has joined the company as Chief Clinical Officer. Dr. Dudley was most recently Chief Medical Officer at Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization, where she was responsible for the strategic development and oversight of physician-led efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of clinical care. In addition to her role as CMO, Dr. Dudley also held the position of Vice President, Care Innovation, at Brigham Health. The addition of Dr. Dudley to Press Ganey’s executive team will further enhance the company’s ability to serve as a trusted partner to clients across the continuum of care.

“Press Ganey is committed to accelerating the transformation of health care delivery and advancing the industry goal to reduce patient harm,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman, Press Ganey. “Our continued investment in thought leadership and the expertise that Jessica brings will enable Press Ganey to support our clients in substantially reducing the number of annual safety events across the industry.”

“I have long been impressed with Jessica’s ability to develop effective physician engagement and care redesign strategies,” said Dr. Thomas H. Lee, Chief Medical Officer, Press Ganey. “She has dedicated her career to supporting physicians and all clinicians in the mission to reduce suffering and deliver safe, high-quality, patient-centered care. Jessica’s expertise will immediately make her an invaluable resource to Press Ganey’s clients and their leadership teams.”

With experience in physician engagement initiatives, quality performance improvement, and population health, Dr. Dudley has played a critical role in transforming care throughout her more than 25-year career.

“It has been an honor to serve the patients of Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization, and I am excited to help support quality and efficiency initiatives more broadly through Press Ganey’s national platform,” said Dr. Dudley. “Press Ganey is an incredible organization and is unique in its ability to partner with providers across safety, quality, patient experience, and workforce engagement to drive sustainable change.”

Dr. Dudley earned her undergraduate degree from Yale University and her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed her internship and residency in Primary Care Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she was a practicing primary care physician for 10 years.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 33 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Uniti Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:22aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Renews Official Partnership With San Jose Earthquakes To Power Their Unmatched Gameday Experience
PU
10:22aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Journey sets extensive 2020 north american tour with the pretenders
PU
10:22aINTERDIGITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:22aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace
PU
10:22aSABRE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:22aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement - update of guaranteed medium term note and perpetual securities programme by central plaza development ltd.
PU
10:22aSPARTAN MOTORS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:22aDOREL INDUSTRIES : Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its Third Quarter Results
PU
10:22aGILDAN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
2RUBBER : China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group