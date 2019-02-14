Physicians' Education Resource® Announces Dr. Tait Shanafelt as Keynote Speaker for the 23rd Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas and Myeloma

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for
continuing medical education (CME), announced that Tait Shanafelt,
M.D., will be the keynote speaker for the 23rd annual
International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias,
Lymphomas and Myeloma. This year’s keynote presentation will take
place Saturday, March 2, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. at the Eden Roc Miami
Beach in Florida.
“Dr. Shanafelt brings extensive knowledge and experience in the field of
physician well-being,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “We are
delighted to have him as this year’s keynote speaker for the Winter
Hematology® annual meeting and look forward to his discussion on ways
physicians can avoid burnout and balance their lives with practicing
medicine.”
During his keynote presentation, “Avoiding Physician Burnout,” Shanafelt
will discuss strategies on how to avoid burnout and find meaning,
balance and personal satisfaction in the practice of medicine. Shanafelt
will also be available for a meet and greet with attendees after his
keynote concludes.
Shanafelt serves as the chief wellness officer at Stanford Medicine,
associate dean at the Stanford School of Medicine and director of the
Stanford WellMD Center. He is an international thought leader and
researcher in the field of physician well-being and its implications for
quality of care. His research in this area has involved physicians at
all stages of their career, from medical school to established
practices, and has included several multicenter and national studies. He
has numerous published works in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Annals
of Internal Medicine, and JAMA. Shanafelt has also served as
a keynote speaker for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical
Education, Association of American Medical Colleges, American Medical
Association, and American Board of Internal Medicine.
The 23rd annual congress is a three-and-a-half-day engaging and highly
interactive meeting that provides community-based hematologists and
medical oncologists interested in the treatment of hematologic
malignancies with the opportunity to interact with internationally
renowned experts in the management of leukemias, lymphomas, myeloma,
myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative neoplasms and benign
hematologic malignancies. During the congress, faculty experts will
review latest information on pressing topics for 2019, including the
expanding role of new immunologic approaches such as chimeric antigen
receptor T cells and checkpoint inhibitors, the emergence of
molecular-based therapies and new cytotoxic formulations in patients
with acute leukemias, and new approaches for treatment and duration of
therapy among patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms. The meeting
will also feature several engaging Medical Crossfire® discussion panels
interspersed throughout the meeting to allow attendees to explore some
of the most challenging clinical situations in the management of
hematologic malignancies.
