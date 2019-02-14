Physicians' Education Resource® Announces Dr. Tait Shanafelt as Keynote Speaker for the 23rd Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas and Myeloma

Nationally recognized expert in physician wellness will share insights on how to avoid burnout and find meaning, balance and personal satisfaction in the practice of medicine

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), announced that Tait Shanafelt, M.D., will be the keynote speaker for the 23rd annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas and Myeloma. This year’s keynote presentation will take place Saturday, March 2, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. at the Eden Roc Miami Beach in Florida.

“Dr. Shanafelt brings extensive knowledge and experience in the field of physician well-being,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “We are delighted to have him as this year’s keynote speaker for the Winter Hematology® annual meeting and look forward to his discussion on ways physicians can avoid burnout and balance their lives with practicing medicine.”

During his keynote presentation, “Avoiding Physician Burnout,” Shanafelt will discuss strategies on how to avoid burnout and find meaning, balance and personal satisfaction in the practice of medicine. Shanafelt will also be available for a meet and greet with attendees after his keynote concludes.

Shanafelt serves as the chief wellness officer at Stanford Medicine, associate dean at the Stanford School of Medicine and director of the Stanford WellMD Center. He is an international thought leader and researcher in the field of physician well-being and its implications for quality of care. His research in this area has involved physicians at all stages of their career, from medical school to established practices, and has included several multicenter and national studies. He has numerous published works in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Annals of Internal Medicine, and JAMA. Shanafelt has also served as a keynote speaker for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Association of American Medical Colleges, American Medical Association, and American Board of Internal Medicine.

The 23rd annual congress is a three-and-a-half-day engaging and highly interactive meeting that provides community-based hematologists and medical oncologists interested in the treatment of hematologic malignancies with the opportunity to interact with internationally renowned experts in the management of leukemias, lymphomas, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative neoplasms and benign hematologic malignancies. During the congress, faculty experts will review latest information on pressing topics for 2019, including the expanding role of new immunologic approaches such as chimeric antigen receptor T cells and checkpoint inhibitors, the emergence of molecular-based therapies and new cytotoxic formulations in patients with acute leukemias, and new approaches for treatment and duration of therapy among patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms. The meeting will also feature several engaging Medical Crossfire® discussion panels interspersed throughout the meeting to allow attendees to explore some of the most challenging clinical situations in the management of hematologic malignancies.

For more information and to register, click here.

