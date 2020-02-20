Physicians' Education Resource® : Announces Six Satellite Symposia at 37th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference®

Activities will cover emerging strategies and pressing challenges faced by the breast cancer community

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will conduct six CME-accredited satellite symposia during the 37th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5-8.

“Our all-inclusive breast cancer conference is one of our biggest and most influential programs of the year,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “This year we excited more than ever offering additional CME educational opportunities such as invaluable expert insights from world-renowned thought leaders, engaging symposia sessions and legendary medical crossfires. Join us in March, you won’t want to miss the 37th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference®.”

The PER® satellite symposia are as follows:

Coffee Talk: Initiating Early Recognition and Intervention in a Rare Lymphoma Associated With Breast Implants, which will be held Thursday, March 5, from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., in the meeting room Fontaine. The program will be chaired by Lloyd B. Gayle, M.D., FACS, chief of plastic surgery and vice chair of surgery, Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York; and clinical associate professor of surgery, Weill Medical College of Cornell University in New York. To register, click here.

How We Do it: Personalizing Treatment for Patients With HER2-Positive Breast Cancer, which will be held Sunday, March 8, from 7 to 8:30 a.m., in the meeting room Fontaine. The program will be chaired by Debu Tripathy, M.D., professor and chair, department of breast medical oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. To register, click here.

Each satellite is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians.

For more information and to view the full agenda, click here.

