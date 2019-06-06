Physicians' Education Resource® Announces Vince Papale as Keynote Speaker for the 3rd Annual International Congress on Oncology & Pathology™: Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology Standards

“Invincible” wide receiver and special teams’ captain will share his inspiring and triumphant story battling colorectal cancer

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), named former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and cancer survivor Vince Papale as the keynote speaker for the 3rd Annual International Congress on Oncology & Pathology™: Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology Standards. This year’s keynote presentation will take place Saturday, June 22, from 12:35-1:05 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan in New York City.

“We are excited to welcome Vince Papale as this year’s keynote speaker for the 3rd Annual International Congress on Oncology and Pathology™: Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology Standards,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “Papale’s story is a true inspiration, and we are looking forward to hearing him discuss his journey with colon cancer and the importance of early screening in cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

Papale has one of the most amazing and inspiring stories for not only sports fans but people from all walks of life. At 30 years old, he entered an unprecedented public tryout for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles without having played football in college. Defying all odds, Papale made the team and became the oldest rookie in NFL history, at that time. In his short career, he was voted special teams captain and earned the Eagles’ “Man of the Year” award in 1978 for his charitable activities and contributions. Walt Disney Pictures, in 2006, captured Papale’s inspiring story with the movie “Invincible,” which featured Mark Wahlberg as Vince.

In 2001, Papale was diagnosed with colorectal cancer following some questionable test results at a regular physical. Luckily, the disease it was caught in its early stages and following a partial prophylactic colectomy, he has remained cancer free.

The 3rd Annual International Congress on Oncology & Pathology™: Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology Standards is a 1-day conference for pathologists and oncologists who are interested in the management of patients with cancer. Leading experts will provide the latest information on key topics in pathology that can readily be applied to clinical practice in a variety of settings and will address critical topics in pathology screening for malignancies commonly encountered in clinical practice. From a foundation of tumor-specific discussions, clinical experts will appraise clinical guidelines, explore new concepts and clinical research, and address obstacles to optimizing practice. This year’s dynamic program will also feature cutting-edge lectures, panel discussions, multidisciplinary tumor boards and interactive question-and-answer sessions, allowing participants to engage with faculty as they share their perspectives and personal experiences on clinical challenges and ongoing controversies in pathology.

About Physicians' Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now furthers patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated CME programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas and continues to grow its therapeutic reach outside oncology. While continuing to expand into topics outside of oncology, PER® remains the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

