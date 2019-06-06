Physicians' Education Resource® Announces Vince Papale as Keynote Speaker for the 3rd Annual International Congress on Oncology & Pathology™: Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology Standards

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), a worldwide leading
resource for continuing medical education (CME), named former
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and cancer survivor Vince Papale as
the keynote speaker for the 3rd Annual International Congress on
Oncology & Pathology™: Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology
Standards. This year’s keynote presentation will take place Saturday,
June 22, from 12:35-1:05 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan
in New York City.
“We are excited to welcome Vince Papale as this year’s keynote speaker
for the 3rd Annual International Congress on Oncology and
Pathology™: Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology Standards,”
said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “Papale’s story is a true
inspiration, and we are looking forward to hearing him discuss his
journey with colon cancer and the importance of early screening in
cancer diagnosis and treatment.”
Papale has one of the most amazing and inspiring stories for not only
sports fans but people from all walks of life. At 30 years old, he
entered an unprecedented public tryout for his beloved Philadelphia
Eagles without having played football in college. Defying all odds,
Papale made the team and became the oldest rookie in NFL history, at
that time. In his short career, he was voted special teams captain and
earned the Eagles’ “Man of the Year” award in 1978 for his charitable
activities and contributions. Walt Disney Pictures, in 2006, captured
Papale’s inspiring story with the movie “Invincible,” which featured
Mark Wahlberg as Vince.
In 2001, Papale was diagnosed with colorectal cancer following some
questionable test results at a regular physical. Luckily, the disease it
was caught in its early stages and following a partial prophylactic
colectomy, he has remained cancer free.
The 3rd Annual International Congress on Oncology & Pathology™:
Towards Harmonization of Pathology and Oncology Standards is a 1-day
conference for pathologists and oncologists who are interested in the
management of patients with cancer. Leading experts will provide the
latest information on key topics in pathology that can readily be
applied to clinical practice in a variety of settings and will address
critical topics in pathology screening for malignancies commonly
encountered in clinical practice. From a foundation of tumor-specific
discussions, clinical experts will appraise clinical guidelines, explore
new concepts and clinical research, and address obstacles to optimizing
practice. This year’s dynamic program will also feature cutting-edge
lectures, panel discussions, multidisciplinary tumor boards and
interactive question-and-answer sessions, allowing participants to
engage with faculty as they share their perspectives and personal
experiences on clinical challenges and ongoing controversies in
pathology.
For more information and to register, click here.
About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)
Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through
professional education and now furthers patient care and treatment
strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016,
PER® initiated CME programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology
areas and continues to grow its therapeutic reach outside oncology.
While continuing to expand into topics outside of oncology, PER® remains
the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to
oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities
feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of
practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation
Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of
Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH
Associates, Inc., family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com
and http://www.mjhassoc.com.
