Physicians' Education Resource :® Launches Five Distinctive Online Educational Activities

Each online activity will feature a multidisciplinary panel that will make contributions to a specified area treatment and management care

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education, presents five educational online activities.

“In an effort to contribute to the everchanging landscape of treatment and management care, these five online activities were curated to meet the needs of a variety specialized practices,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “We are excited to produce content of such value within the realm of continued learning opportunities for physicians.”

The five online activities are as follows:

Medical Crossfire®: Managing Motor Fluctuations and Dyskinesia In Parkinson’s Disease: Turning the “Off” Switch “On,” will feature faculty presenters Paul P. Doghramji, M.D., FAAFP, Collegeville Family Practice and Ursinus College; Peter A. LeWitt, M.D., Henry Ford Hospital; Corneliu Luca, M.D., University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; and Cathi A. Thomas, M.S., RN, CNRN, Boston University Medical Campus. They will analyze the current treatment landscape for the second most common neurogenerative disease. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, this activity will provide attendees the opportunity to earn up to 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and 1.5 nursing contact hours until Nov. 30. To register, click here.

Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing Outcomes for Patients With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, will feature faculty presenters from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center including, Naval G. Daver, M.D., and Elias Jabbour, M.D. They will address decision points in a series of clinical vignettes, as well as questions commonly faced in the community oncology practice setting. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, this activity will provide attendees the opportunity to earn up to 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ until Dec. 21. To register, click here.

Hematology Briefings™: The Evolving Management Landscape for Patients With Sickle Cell Disease: Opportunities, Challenges, and Emerging Agents for Therapy, will feature faculty presenter Laura M. De Castro, M.D., MHSc, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. She will provide treatment strategies for patients with sickle cell disease. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, this activity will provide attendees the opportunity to earn up to 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and 1.0 nursing contact hours until Dec. 30. To register, click here.

Medical Crossfire®: Cystic Fibrosis-Related Diabetes (CFRD): A Patient-Focused Approach to Early Recognition and Proper Treatment, will feature faculty presenters Carol Brunzell, B.S., RDN, LD, CDE, FAND, University of Minnesota Health; Manu Jain, M.D., MSc, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Katie Larson Ode, M.D., University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital; and Amir Moheet, MBBS, University of Minnesota. They will update the cystic fibrosis care team — specifically, pulmonologists and endocrinologists — on the evolving landscape of screening, diagnosis and treatment options for the management of patients with cystic fibrosis who have diabetes. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, this activity will provide attendees the opportunity to earn up to 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and 1.5 nursing contact hours until Dec. 31. To register, click here.

Medical Crossfire®: Systemic Sclerosis-Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD): Optimizing the Diagnosis and Management Through Multidisciplinary, Patient-Centered Care, will feature faculty presenters Monique Hinchcliff, M.D., MS, Yale School of Medicine; Ganesh Raghu, M.D., FACP, FCCP, University of Washington School of Medicine; Lesley Ann Saketkoo, M.D., MPH, Louisiana State University Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine; and Carolyn Spada RN, BSN, University of Washington Center for Interstitial Lung Disease. They will review the pathophysiology, disease course and burden of an SSc-ILD diagnosis, as well as the predictors of mortality and disease progression. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, this activity will provide attendees the opportunity to earn up to 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and 1.5 nursing contact hours until Dec. 31. To register, click here.

About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the United States dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

