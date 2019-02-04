Physicians' Education Resource® Presents Interactive, Case-Based Discussion: Interpreting the Therapeutic Landscape in Multiple Sclerosis

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for
continuing medical education (CME), will host an interactive, case-based
discussion satellite symposium: Interpreting the Therapeutic
Landscape in Multiple Sclerosis, adjunct to the 2019 Americas
Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS)
Forum. The educational program will take place on Saturday, March 2,
from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the Hilton Anatole Governors Lecture Hall in
Dallas, Texas.
“The landscape for multiple sclerosis continues to change, with
different options for individual treatment based on different factors
for the patient and the disease,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®.
“We are excited to inform clinicians about the latest research on novel
therapies that could enhance the therapeutic landscape and improve
patient outcomes, through our exciting case-based format.”
This symposium will be chaired by Robert Bermel, M.D., MBA, medical
director, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, and staff neurologist,
Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute. Bermel will be joined by
renowned experts who will discuss issues relevant to practicing
clinicians caring for patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. This
activity will involve in-depth panel discussions of challenging clinical
cases in conjunction with an audience response system to assess
knowledge gaps, practice patterns, interpretation of clinical trial data
and changes in practice preference (pre-test versus post-test results)
among participants.
This live activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Continuing Medical Education for 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for
physicians. For more information and to register, click here.
About Physicians’ Education Resource®
Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care
through professional education and now furthers patient care and
treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and
diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated CME programming in the
cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While continuing to expand into
topics outside oncology, PER® remains the leading provider of
live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and
hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading
distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing
advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered
Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH
Associates Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com
and http://www.mjhassoc.com.
