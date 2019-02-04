Log in
Physicians' Education Resource® Presents Interactive, Case-Based Discussion: Interpreting the Therapeutic Landscape in Multiple Sclerosis

02/04/2019 | 02:32pm EST

The case-based satellite symposium will be hosted adjunct to the 2019 ACTRIMS Forum

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will host an interactive, case-based discussion satellite symposium: Interpreting the Therapeutic Landscape in Multiple Sclerosis, adjunct to the 2019 Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum. The educational program will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the Hilton Anatole Governors Lecture Hall in Dallas, Texas.

“The landscape for multiple sclerosis continues to change, with different options for individual treatment based on different factors for the patient and the disease,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “We are excited to inform clinicians about the latest research on novel therapies that could enhance the therapeutic landscape and improve patient outcomes, through our exciting case-based format.”

This symposium will be chaired by Robert Bermel, M.D., MBA, medical director, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, and staff neurologist, Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute. Bermel will be joined by renowned experts who will discuss issues relevant to practicing clinicians caring for patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. This activity will involve in-depth panel discussions of challenging clinical cases in conjunction with an audience response system to assess knowledge gaps, practice patterns, interpretation of clinical trial data and changes in practice preference (pre-test versus post-test results) among participants.

This live activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians. For more information and to register, click here.

About Physicians’ Education Resource®

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now furthers patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated CME programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While continuing to expand into topics outside oncology, PER® remains the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
