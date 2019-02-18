Physicians' Education Resource® Presents New York GU™: 12th Annual Interdisciplinary Prostate Cancer Congress® and Other Genitourinary Malignancies

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for
continuing medical education (CME), will host the 2019 New York GU™: 12th
Annual Interdisciplinary Prostate Cancer Congress® and Other
Genitourinary Malignancies meeting on March 15 and 16 at The Westin
New York at Times Square in New York City.
This dynamic prostate cancer congress will be co-chaired by Daniel P.
Petrylak, M.D., professor of medicine and urology, co-director of
the Signal Transduction Research Program, Yale Cancer Center, and Leonard
G. Gomella, M.D., FACS, the Bernard W. Godwin, Jr. professor of
prostate cancer; chairman, department of urology, Jefferson Medical
College; clinical director and senior director for clinical affairs,
Jefferson Kimmel Cancer Center Network.
“We look forward to presenting our New York GU™ meeting again this
year,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “This educational
activity will outline the use of patient- and disease-specific
characteristics to inform clinical decision-making in the management of
patients with genitourinary malignancies along with discussing
current strategies and practice-changing evidence for the management of
patients across multiple lines of care through many interactive
sessions.”
The New York GU™ (NYGU™) congress is a two-day educational meeting that
provides clinicians with valuable knowledge and confidence to maintain
state-of-the-art care and optimize outcomes for patients with
genitourinary malignancies. During the congress, faculty experts will
review the latest advances in the management of genitourinary
malignancies and the optimal use of chemotherapeutic and local
therapies, androgen-deprivation therapies, targeted therapies,
radiopharmaceuticals and immunotherapies. Coverage will also include
discussions of prognostic/predictive marker application and proactive
mitigation of predictable treatment-related side effects. Attendees will
also be able to address key concerns regarding the application of
landmark clinical trial data (for example, prostate specific antigen
screening and decision-making for castrate-sensitive prostate cancer).
This live activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Continuing Medical Education for 12.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™
for physicians. For more information and to register, click here.
About Physicians’ Education Resource®
Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care
through professional education and now furthers patient care and
treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and
diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated CME programming in the
cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While continuing to expand into
topics outside oncology, PER® remains the leading provider of
live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and
hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading
distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing
advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered
Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH
Associates Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com
and http://www.mjhassoc.com.
