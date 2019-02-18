Physicians' Education Resource® Presents New York GU™: 12th Annual Interdisciplinary Prostate Cancer Congress® and Other Genitourinary Malignancies

The congress will focus on key clinical topics in the management of genitourinary malignancies

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will host the 2019 New York GU™: 12th Annual Interdisciplinary Prostate Cancer Congress® and Other Genitourinary Malignancies meeting on March 15 and 16 at The Westin New York at Times Square in New York City.

This dynamic prostate cancer congress will be co-chaired by Daniel P. Petrylak, M.D., professor of medicine and urology, co-director of the Signal Transduction Research Program, Yale Cancer Center, and Leonard G. Gomella, M.D., FACS, the Bernard W. Godwin, Jr. professor of prostate cancer; chairman, department of urology, Jefferson Medical College; clinical director and senior director for clinical affairs, Jefferson Kimmel Cancer Center Network.

“We look forward to presenting our New York GU™ meeting again this year,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “This educational activity will outline the use of patient- and disease-specific characteristics to inform clinical decision-making in the management of patients with genitourinary malignancies along with discussing current strategies and practice-changing evidence for the management of patients across multiple lines of care through many interactive sessions.”

The New York GU™ (NYGU™) congress is a two-day educational meeting that provides clinicians with valuable knowledge and confidence to maintain state-of-the-art care and optimize outcomes for patients with genitourinary malignancies. During the congress, faculty experts will review the latest advances in the management of genitourinary malignancies and the optimal use of chemotherapeutic and local therapies, androgen-deprivation therapies, targeted therapies, radiopharmaceuticals and immunotherapies. Coverage will also include discussions of prognostic/predictive marker application and proactive mitigation of predictable treatment-related side effects. Attendees will also be able to address key concerns regarding the application of landmark clinical trial data (for example, prostate specific antigen screening and decision-making for castrate-sensitive prostate cancer).

This live activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for 12.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians. For more information and to register, click here.

