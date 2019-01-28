Physicians' Education Resource® Presents the 23rd Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma

The Winter Hematology® annual meeting will feature several highly interactive Medical Crossfire® discussion panels

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will host its 23rd annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma from Thursday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 3 at the Eden Roc Miami Beach in Florida.

This dynamic Winter Hematology® congress will be co-chaired by Andre Goy, M.D., M.S., the chairman and executive director of the lymphoma division and chief of the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, chief science officer and director of research and innovation of the Regional Cancer Care Associates; Sagar Lonial M.D., FACP, a professor and executive vice chair in the department of hematology and medical oncology at Emory School of Medicine, and chief medical officer of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University; and Jorge Eduardo Cortes, M.D., the D.B. Lane Cancer Research Distinguished Professor for Leukemia Research, deputy chair and professor of medicine, and an internist in the department of leukemia, division of cancer medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“Our winter hematology congress continually offers the latest updates and insights in the evolving field of hematologic oncology,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “With all the recent advancements this past year, this conference will discuss new data and challenge participants to apply new information they have learned, reflect on new practices they can bring back to their clinics to share with their peers, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

The 23rd annual congress is a three-and-a-half-day engaging and highly interactive meeting that provides community-based hematologists and medical oncologists interested in the treatment of hematologic malignancies with the opportunity to interact with internationally renowned experts in the management of leukemias, lymphomas, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and benign hematologic malignancies. During the congress, faculty experts will review latest information on pressing topics for 2019, including the expanding role of new immunologic approaches, including CAR T cells and checkpoint inhibitors, the emergence of molecular-based therapies and new cytotoxic formulations in patients with acute leukemias, new approaches for treatment and duration of therapy among patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms and more. The meeting will also feature several engaging Medical Crossfire® discussion panels interspersed throughout the meeting to allow attendees to explore some of the most challenging clinical situations in the management of hematologic malignancies.

