Physicians' Education Resource® Presents the 23rd Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for
continuing medical education (CME), will host its 23rd
annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on
Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma from Thursday, Feb. 28 to Sunday,
March 3 at the Eden Roc Miami Beach in Florida.
This dynamic Winter Hematology® congress will be co-chaired by Andre
Goy, M.D., M.S., the chairman and executive director of
the lymphoma division and chief of the John Theurer Cancer Center
at Hackensack University Medical Center, chief science officer and
director of research and innovation of the Regional Cancer Care
Associates; Sagar Lonial M.D., FACP, a professor and executive
vice chair in the department of hematology and medical oncology at Emory
School of Medicine, and chief medical officer of Winship Cancer
Institute of Emory University; and Jorge Eduardo Cortes, M.D., the D.B.
Lane Cancer Research Distinguished Professor for Leukemia Research,
deputy chair and professor of medicine, and an internist in the
department of leukemia, division of cancer medicine at The University of
Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
“Our winter hematology congress continually offers the latest updates
and insights in the evolving field of hematologic oncology,” said Phil
Talamo, president of PER®. “With all the recent
advancements this past year, this conference will discuss new data and
challenge participants to apply new information they have learned,
reflect on new practices they can bring back to their clinics to share
with their peers, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”
The 23rd annual congress is a three-and-a-half-day engaging and highly
interactive meeting that provides community-based hematologists and
medical oncologists interested in the treatment of hematologic
malignancies with the opportunity to interact with internationally
renowned experts in the management of leukemias, lymphomas, myeloma,
myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and benign
hematologic malignancies. During the congress, faculty experts will
review latest information on pressing topics for 2019, including the
expanding role of new immunologic approaches, including CAR T cells and
checkpoint inhibitors, the emergence of molecular-based therapies and
new cytotoxic formulations in patients with acute leukemias, new
approaches for treatment and duration of therapy among patients with
myeloproliferative neoplasms and more. The meeting will also feature
several engaging Medical Crossfire® discussion panels interspersed
throughout the meeting to allow attendees to explore some of the most
challenging clinical situations in the management of hematologic
malignancies.
About Physicians’ Education Resource®
Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care
through professional education and now furthers patient care and
treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and
diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated CME programming in the
cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While continuing to expand into
topics outside of oncology, PER® remains the leading provider
of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and
hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading
distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing
advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered
Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH
Associates Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com
and http://www.mjhassoc.com.
