Physicians' Education Resource® Presents the 3rd Annual Live Medical Crossfire®: Hematologic Malignancies

This year’s annual meeting offers a unique opportunity for attendees to discuss the management of hematologic malignancies with expert faculty

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will host the 3rd Annual Live Medical Crossfire®: Hematologic Malignancies from 7:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 13, at the Stewart Hotel in New York City.

The Medical Crossfire® will be co-chaired by Dr. Anas Younes, professor of medicine and chief of lymphoma service, department of medicine in the division of hematologic oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Dr. Kenneth C. Anderson, program director of the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center and LeBow Institute for Myeloma Therapeutics and institute physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Kraft Family professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School; and Dr. Hagop M. Kantarjian, professor and chairman in the department of leukemia and Samsung distinguished university chair in cancer medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“We look forward to presenting this year’s 3rd Annual Live Medical Crossfire® on Hematologic Malignancies again in New York City,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “This conference is one of PER’s most interactive and fast-paced programs of the year, using the well-known Medical Crossfire® format for our faculty and attendees to exchange ideas, interpret new evidence, and evaluate best practices for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies.”

Designed for hematologic-oncologists, hematologists, medical oncologists, physician assistants, pharmacists and other health care professionals, this one-day conference will explore many of the most exciting clinical issues in the management of hematologic malignancies. Distinguished program chairs and faculty will delve into topics including acute leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and chronic leukemia. Each tumor’s section begins with an evidence-based assessment and concludes with expert crossfire from the live audience. Medical Crossfire®: Hematologic Malignancies is a unique opportunity for practitioners who manage hematologic malignancies to both learn from and interact with leading experts to build upon their clinical knowledge base and improve their practices and patient outcomes.

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, this live activity provides attendees with the opportunity to earn up to 8.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and nursing contact hours.

For more information and to register, click here.

About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now furthers patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated CME programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas and continues to grow its therapeutic reach outside oncology. While continuing to expand into topics outside oncology, PER® remains the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005568/en/