Physicians' Education Resource® : Will Host 1st Annual International Congress on the Future of Women's Health™ Virtual Meeting

Inaugural continuing medical education-certified webcast will bring together world-renowned obstetricians and gynecologists to discuss hot topics in women’s health

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will host the 1st Annual International Congress on the Future of Women’s Health™ Saturday, July 25, as a full-day live CME-certified virtual webcast.

“We are looking forward to hosting our inaugural CME-certified women’s health congress,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “Now, more than ever, it is paramount that we address these health issues for women, given the current environment. Join us in July for an interactive day packed with the latest evidence, treatments, and management strategies to improve the patient-centered, state-of-the-art care obstetricians and gynecologists provide to their patients’ lives daily during this global crisis.”

The educational webcast will be co-chaired by renowned experts Elizabeth Stewart, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology, and consultant in the division of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Mayo Clinic, and Hugh Taylor, M.D., professor and chair in the department of obstetrics and gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine and chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The inaugural meeting will bring together more than 10 women’s health care experts to cover a variety of hot topics with a focus on diagnosis and treatment. Topics range from the latest advances in reproductive medicine, special pregnancy needs in women with chronic conditions, early diagnosis and management of uterine fibroids and endometriosis, to osteoporosis prevention, screening, and treatment. This webcast will emphasize integration of recent advances in each topic area using a highly interactive and practical format. Patient case scenarios will bring the discussions into practical focus and Q&A sessions will allow participants to engage with the faculty.

“I’m excited about the program we’ve assembled to give practitioners up to date and practical tips for the common problems we all face in Ob Gyn,” said Dr. Stewart.

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, this live webcast will provide participants with the opportunity to earn up to 5.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and 5.5 nursing contact hours.

For more information and to register, click here.

