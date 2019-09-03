Physicians' Education Resource® to Hold 4th Annual International Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer®: Focus on Practice-Changing Application

The 1-day interactive program in New York City will feature expert discussions on immunotherapies and their application to the management of cancer care

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education, will present the 4th Annual International Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer®: Focus on Practice-Changing Application on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the InterContinental New York Times Square in New York City.

The program will be co-chaired by Naiyer A. Rizvi, M.D., professor of medicine; director, thoracic oncology; co-director, cancer immunotherapy program; and the Price Family Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center; and Mario Sznol, M.D., professor of medicine; leader, melanoma disease related translational team; co-director, YALE SPORE in skin cancer; and co-director, cancer immunology program, Yale Cancer Center.

“We look forward to this year’s International Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer®,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “This annual educational program brings together oncologists, nurses and pharmacists to highlight the fundamental principles and pivotal advancements within the past year surrounding the evolving role of immunotherapies and their role in cancer treatment.”

The 4th Annual International Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer® is a one-day interactive program that will provide attendees with a comprehensive review of the key data sets that are most relevant to the application of these novel strategies for the clinician who manages some of the most difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Top experts will lead discussions that focus on the practical application of recent clinical trial results that have shaped current and evolving clinical management, evolving biomarker information, the latest basic science findings and the most highly anticipated clinical trials in the field. As an exciting, fast-paced congress, this meeting will provide a multimodule, curriculum-based program that focuses exclusively on immunotherapies and their application to the management of cancer.

About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the United States dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

