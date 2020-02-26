Physicians' Education Resource :® to Host Annual Psychiatric Times® World CME Conference™ in San Diego

The live CME conference brings together world-renowned experts in psychiatry to present evidence-based presentations on the important clinically relevant psychiatric topics in 2020

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), in conjunction with Psychiatric Times® will host the Annual Psychiatric Times® World CME Conference™ from October 15-17, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

The dynamic program will be co-chaired by world-renowned experts Anita Clayton, M.D., David C. Wilson Professor, chair, department of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences, University of Virginia; Roger McIntyre, M.D., professor, psychiatry and pharmacology, University of Toronto; head, mood disorders psychopharmacology unit, University Health Network; executive director, Brain and Cognition Discovery Foundation; John J. Miller, M.D., medical director, Brain Health; editor-in-chief, Psychiatric Times®; consulting psychiatrist, Exeter Hospital; consulting psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society; Sanjai Rao, M.D., associate clinical professor of psychiatry, University of California, San Diego; psychiatrist, VA San Diego Healthcare System.

“The treatment landscape of psychiatric diseases is constantly evolving, and it is important that psychiatrists stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the field,” said Phil Talamo, president PER®. “With Psychiatric Times® commitment to the field and our unique CME education format, we are beyond excited to bring together psychiatrists to help improve and elevate their competence in psychiatry care. Our goal is to ensure that attendees will be able apply what they have learned once they return home and are treating patients. Join us in San Diego for a dynamite conference you will not want to miss.”

The Annual Psychiatric Times® World CME Conference™ is an impactful and interactive, 3-day, educational program that addresses knowledge gaps related to the application of new strategies in psychiatry to real-world clinical practice. Throughout the conference expert faculty members will provide presentations that are in divided into 15, 20, 30, and 60 minutes reviewing emerging psychiatric treatments and newest clinical trial data, and best practices for managing challenging psychiatric diagnoses including mood disorders, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, postpartum depression, substance abuse disorders, and more. This curriculum keeps a focus on real-world patient scenarios to help attendees reflect on how to handle challenging cases. At the end of each day the conference will include an intimate case discussion break out with the faculty to immediate integrate what attendees have learnt into clinical practice.

About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. As well as expanding into topics outside of oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

