Physicians' Education Resource :® to Host First Annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology™

The first-of-its-kind continuing medical education-certified conference will feature 25 world-renowned experts across multiple therapeutic areas

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will host the first annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology™ conference from September 27 to 28 at the Intercontinental New York Time Square in New York City. The educational program will be chaired by Stephen D. Silberstein, M.D., professor of neurology, director, Jefferson Headache Center at Thomas Jefferson University.

“We are thrilled to announce this new CME two-day congress focusing on neurologic disorders,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “With so many new advancements in the field, and many more upcoming, clinicians need guidance on how to best apply new treatment and management strategies. This meeting will have 25 faculty across all core areas of neurology highlighting new data and sharing best practices in an interactive learning environment.”

Silberstein added, “The future of neurological therapeutics looks wonderful. There are new disease treatments that we never even dreamed about from gene editing to antibodies. Please join me in September as we will be having a meeting about the multiple sub-specialties of migraine, epilepsy, stroke, movement disorders in addition to specific coverage of things like gene therapy, monoclonal antibodies and even cannabis.”

The first annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology™ is a two-day comprehensive meeting that will review the latest data and the best practices for treating patients in the eight core areas of neurological disorders: dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular disorders, stroke and sleep disorders. Through data presentations, case-based discussions, and robust Q&A sessions, physicians who attend this meeting will gain insight into the latest clinical strategies for identifying and managing neurological disorders, identifying current strategies and recent advances in the treatment of neurological disorders and outlining multidisciplinary care and team communication strategies to optimize patient outcomes in the setting of neurological disorders.

