Physicians' Education Resource :® to Host First Annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology™

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a
worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will
host the first annual International Congress on the
Future of Neurology™ conference from September 27 to 28 at the
Intercontinental New York Time Square in New York City. The
educational program will be chaired by Stephen D. Silberstein, M.D.,
professor of neurology, director, Jefferson Headache Center at Thomas
Jefferson University.
“We are thrilled to announce this new CME two-day congress focusing on
neurologic disorders,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “With
so many new advancements in the field, and many more upcoming,
clinicians need guidance on how to best apply new treatment and
management strategies. This meeting will have 25 faculty across all core
areas of neurology highlighting new data and sharing best practices in
an interactive learning environment.”
Silberstein added, “The future of neurological therapeutics looks
wonderful. There are new disease treatments that we never even dreamed
about from gene editing to antibodies. Please join me in September as we
will be having a meeting about the multiple sub-specialties of migraine,
epilepsy, stroke, movement disorders in addition to specific coverage of
things like gene therapy, monoclonal antibodies and even cannabis.”
The first annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology™ is a
two-day comprehensive meeting that will review the latest data and the
best practices for treating patients in the eight core areas of
neurological disorders: dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy,
headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis,
neuromuscular disorders, stroke and sleep disorders. Through data
presentations, case-based discussions, and robust Q&A sessions,
physicians who attend this meeting will gain insight into the latest
clinical strategies for identifying and managing neurological disorders,
identifying current strategies and recent advances in the treatment of
neurological disorders and outlining multidisciplinary care and team
communication strategies to optimize patient outcomes in the setting of
neurological disorders.
About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)
Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care
through professional education and now furthers patient care and
treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and
diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical
education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology
areas. While continuing to expand into topics outside oncology, PER®
remains the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities
related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based
activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the
application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited
by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the
California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the
Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses.
Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com
and http://www.mjhassoc.com.
