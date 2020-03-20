Physicians' Education Resource® : to Host Live CME Webcast on COVID-19 and Cancer Care

PER® is partnering with OncLive® for audience generation to ensure all oncologists receive critical information when managing patients with cancer amid this global pandemic

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a leading resource for continuing medical education, in partnership with OncLive® for audience generation, will host a live CME-certified 1 hour webcast titled “COVID-19 in Cancer Care: What Oncologists Need to Know Today” that will take place on Monday, March 23, at 8 p.m. EST.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, the care of patients with cancer remains an area of tremendous concern,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “At its heart, CME is about sharing best practices and expertise to improve patient outcomes, and now is a time where this is more critical then ever. As a leader in oncology education, we feel it is PER’s responsibility to quickly host this activity so oncologists can treat patients better at the front line. And we are proud to partner with OncLive, a leading voice in the oncology community, to reach every oncologist.”

With nearly 200,000 confirmed cases in the world, according to the World Health Organization as of March 18, the novel coronavirus is a rapidly evolving public health threat. Oncologists are looking for fast, accurate information and guidance to best care for the oncology patients during this pandemic. The webcast will discuss the risk of infection with the coronavirus and severity of illness with COVID-19 across the populations of patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies, identify optimal protocols for cancer facilities, in both the inpatient and outpatient settings, to help minimize the risk of coronavirus infection and provide strategies to optimize treatment protocols for patients with cancer in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The featured speakers for this program will be Amelia A. Langston, M.D., professor and executive vice chair, department of hematology and medical oncology, Emory University School of Medicine, director, bone marrow and stem cell transplant program, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and medical director, Winship Cancer Network; Ruben A. Mesa, M.D., FACP, director of UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center; Hope S. Rugo, M.D., FASCO, professor of medicine, department of medicine (hematology/oncology), and director, breast oncology clinical trials program, University of California San Francisco, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Cardinale Smith, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of medicine in the department of hematology and medical oncology, associate professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“We're thrilled to partner with the leading educational provider to leverage the vast OncLive platform to extend PER's reach and provide expert insight during this time of unprecedented concern,” added vice president of sales, MJH Life Sciences™®.

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, this live webinar will provide participants the opportunity to earn 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and 1.0 nursing contact hour.

About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside of oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

