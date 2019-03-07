Physicians' Education Resource® to Present Live Symposium on Pathology Perspectives

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for
continuing medical education (CME), will conduct the symposium Pathology
Perspectives: Establishing the Role of Predictive Markers and Testing
Strategies in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Management as a
CME-Certified satellite symposium adjunct to the 108th annual meeting of
the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP). The live
activity will take place Monday, March 18, from 6 to 7:45 a.m. at the
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
The symposium will be chaired by Daniel A. Arber, M.D., Donald
West and Mary Elizabeth King professor and chair of the department of
pathology at the University of Chicago School of Medicine.
“This symposium will bring together expert pathologists and oncologists
to discuss the ever-advancing role of molecular techniques in diagnosing
and managing acute myeloid leukemia,” said Phil Talamo, president of
PER®. “With many new approvals, data sets, and management strategies
influencing decision-making in treating AML, the pathologist is
paramount to delivering personalized patient care in a team environment.”
During this live activity, Arber, along with faculty experts, will
identify key advances in pathology techniques and testing to care for
patients with AML, share expert perspectives on guidelines for testing
and treatment, and participate in an interactive discussion emphasizing
the roles of pathologists and oncologists in identifying mutations,
assessing minimal residual disease during treatment, and using pathology
results to guide treatment throughout the course of AML.
This live activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Continuing Medical Education for 1.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for
physicians. For more information and to register, click here.
