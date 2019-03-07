Physicians' Education Resource® to Present Live Symposium on Pathology Perspectives

The CME-Certified live educational activity will take place during the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology annual meeting

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will conduct the symposium Pathology Perspectives: Establishing the Role of Predictive Markers and Testing Strategies in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Management as a CME-Certified satellite symposium adjunct to the 108th annual meeting of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP). The live activity will take place Monday, March 18, from 6 to 7:45 a.m. at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The symposium will be chaired by Daniel A. Arber, M.D., Donald West and Mary Elizabeth King professor and chair of the department of pathology at the University of Chicago School of Medicine.

“This symposium will bring together expert pathologists and oncologists to discuss the ever-advancing role of molecular techniques in diagnosing and managing acute myeloid leukemia,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “With many new approvals, data sets, and management strategies influencing decision-making in treating AML, the pathologist is paramount to delivering personalized patient care in a team environment.”

During this live activity, Arber, along with faculty experts, will identify key advances in pathology techniques and testing to care for patients with AML, share expert perspectives on guidelines for testing and treatment, and participate in an interactive discussion emphasizing the roles of pathologists and oncologists in identifying mutations, assessing minimal residual disease during treatment, and using pathology results to guide treatment throughout the course of AML.

This live activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for 1.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians. For more information and to register, click here.

About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)

