Physicians’ Education Resource :® Unveils Agenda for the 2018 New York Advanced Practice Collaborative

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), the
leading provider of oncology and hematology continuing medical education
(CME), announces the full agenda for the 2018 New York Advanced Practice
Collaborative. The conference will be held Saturday, September 15, at
the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.
“We are honored to bring together our expert faculty to not only lecture
but also help nurse practitioners and physician assistants stay
up-to-date on the latest standards in patient care,” said Phil Talamo,
president of PER®. “This conference is also designed to
advance attendees’ understanding, knowledge and competence in the
prevention, treatment and continued management of a multitude of chronic
conditions, illnesses and associated comorbidities.”
The 2018 New York Advanced Practice Collaborative is a one-day meeting
that will offer attendees eight hourlong sessions addressing common but
challenging therapeutic areas. Faculty will share evidence-based
guidelines and recent clinical study results that affect clinical
decision-making. Attendees will also gain knowledge on ways to implement
diagnostic and treatment strategies for common conditions encountered in
primary care settings, as well as how to develop methods to enhance
relationships between providers and their patients.
Registration for the conference is now open and includes a discount for purchasing in advance.
About PER®
Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care
through professional education and now furthers patient care and
treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and
diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical
education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology
areas and continues to grow its therapeutic reach outside of oncology.
While continuing to expand into topics outside of oncology, PER®
remains the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities
related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based
activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the
application of practice-changing advances. In 2018, PER® will
develop and implement 21 historic annual legacy conferences in the
United States and Europe, along with many renowned online learning
formats. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered
Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH
Associates Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com
and http://www.mjhassoc.com.
