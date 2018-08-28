Log in
Physicians’ Education Resource :® Unveils Agenda for the 2018 New York Advanced Practice Collaborative

08/28/2018 | 08:28pm CEST

Comprehensive conference designed to provide frontline practitioners with strategies to improve the patient care

Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), the leading provider of oncology and hematology continuing medical education (CME), announces the full agenda for the 2018 New York Advanced Practice Collaborative. The conference will be held Saturday, September 15, at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.

“We are honored to bring together our expert faculty to not only lecture but also help nurse practitioners and physician assistants stay up-to-date on the latest standards in patient care,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “This conference is also designed to advance attendees’ understanding, knowledge and competence in the prevention, treatment and continued management of a multitude of chronic conditions, illnesses and associated comorbidities.”

The 2018 New York Advanced Practice Collaborative is a one-day meeting that will offer attendees eight hourlong sessions addressing common but challenging therapeutic areas. Faculty will share evidence-based guidelines and recent clinical study results that affect clinical decision-making. Attendees will also gain knowledge on ways to implement diagnostic and treatment strategies for common conditions encountered in primary care settings, as well as how to develop methods to enhance relationships between providers and their patients.

The agenda is available here. Registration for the conference is now open and includes a discount for purchasing in advance. Click here to register.

About PER®

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now furthers patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas and continues to grow its therapeutic reach outside of oncology. While continuing to expand into topics outside of oncology, PER® remains the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. In 2018, PER® will develop and implement 21 historic annual legacy conferences in the United States and Europe, along with many renowned online learning formats. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
