Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phyton Biotech : Partners with Agenus to Revolutionize QS-21 Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 08:13pm CET

Agenus’ R&D Project Funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Employs PCF® Technology for Potent Vaccine Ingredient

Phyton Biotech today announced an exclusive partnership with Agenus Inc. to develop an alternative manufacturing process for QS-21 to ensure a sustainable supply of this key vaccine ingredient.

Agenus received a ~$1-million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for a proof-of-concept study to manufacture QS-21 directly from plant cell cultures. The novel manufacturing process will be developed using Phyton Biotech’s unique Plant Cell Fermentation (PCF®) Technology platform, under an exclusive partnership with Agenus. The intended outcome of the R&D project is to demonstrate that PCF® is a feasible alternative model for the consistent, large-scale, low-cost and commercial production of high-quality QS-21, independent of any potential geo-political or environmental threats.

QS-21 is a purified plant extract used as a potent adjuvant in various vaccines targeting infectious and endemic diseases in developing countries, such as malaria, and is currently under clinical evaluation as an adjuvant for numerous vaccine development candidates, including Agenus’ own cancer vaccines. The adjuvant boosts the effectiveness of vaccines by strengthening and broadening immune responses to a vaccine’s antigens.

The current approach to producing QS-21 from natural sources involves extracting the compound from the soap bark tree (Quillaja saponaria), an evergreen species native to Chile. As demand increases for the potent saponin, over-exploitation of soap bark threatens the ecological sustainability and supply of Q. saponaria trees.

“Phyton Biotech is delighted to partner with Agenus to pioneer an innovative approach to developing QS-21 from plant cell cultures to ensure a continuous supply of this globally important vaccine ingredient,” said Colin Marr, President of Phyton Biotech. “Based on our past successes using PCF® to revolutionize manufacturing processes for other high-value phytochemicals, we are optimistic that we can succeed in this exciting initiative and provide meaningful public health benefits to poor and developing nations.”

Phyton Biotech is globally recognized for its paclitaxel and docetaxel manufacturing processes and its expertise in developing supply solutions for other difficult-to-make secondary metabolites, like thapsigargin and ingenol mebutate, from plant cell cultures using PCF®. The company’s award-winning green chemistry model focuses on plant cell culture development and offers superior quality, reliability, environmental and cost advantages over other methods of production of complex small molecules, plant-based actives and recombinant proteins.

About Phyton Biotech
Phyton Biotech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DFB Pharmaceuticals, is the global leader in Plant Cell Fermentation (PCF®) Technology, offering comprehensive services for the development and commercialization of plant-based molecules, extracts and recombinant products, serving the pharmaceutical, Chinese Traditional Medicine, cosmetic, agricultural and food ingredient industries. Using PCF®, Phyton Biotech offers a time, risk and cost-balanced path to commercially viable production processes, overcoming limitations often experienced with traditional plant extraction and chemical synthesis.

As a biotechnology leader with certified GMP facilities in Germany and Canada, Phyton has a successful track record of developing and implementing innovative contract development solutions for clients around the world. Phyton Biotech is now the world’s largest producer of paclitaxel and docetaxel via PCF®, with the capacity to meet more than one-third of the global demand for these critical active pharmaceutical ingredients. For more information, please visit phytonbiotech.com.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and Twitter handle @agenus_bio.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:59pWHIRLPOOL : CES® 2019 Ushers in Yummly's Official Roll-out Across Multiple Whirlpool Corporation Brands
PU
08:59pEB Employee Solutions Announces The Difference Guarantee
BU
08:59pPetro Rio, Karoon Bidding for Petrobras Oil Field, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
08:54pBEASLEY BROADCAST : A Look Back At WMMR'S 50th Anniversary Year
PU
08:54pWHIRLPOOL : Brand Re-Imagines the Future of Care with Upgrades to Smart Kitchen Appliances
PU
08:49pReuss, 35-year GM veteran, to succeed Ammann as president
RE
08:46pS&P GLOBAL : 2018 TV and radio M&A posts second-largest deal volume since 2008
PR
08:45pGRAY TELEVISION : Alabama pension fund now sole owner of local newspaper chain
AQ
08:44pPTC : New Headquarters Is One of the Greenest Buildings in the U.S.
PU
08:44pVanderbilt Financial Group Names New Chief Compliance Officer, Steve Howe
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up with $74 billion deal to buy Celgene
3CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
5APPLE : Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.