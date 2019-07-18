Log in
Phytonix Corporation : Unleashes a New Carbon Dioxide Utilization (CDU) Technology to Combat Climate Change

07/18/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Phytonix Corporation (Px) is proud to announce its recent success in developing breakthrough technologies to reduce harmful industrial emissions. Px scientists have engineered new strains of cyanobacteria which use photosynthesis to convert CO2 into carbon negative industrial chemicals and fuels, such as butanol, pentanol and other higher alcohols. Beneficial oxygen is released in the process. Scientists working with Phytonix have recently noted that they have achieved the highest photosynthetic butanol production ever recorded at laboratory scale.

“The climate crisis is an epic battle to preserve Earth and its environment. This cries for a global mobilization and response,” says Bruce Dannenberg, CEO. “Our company has created a gigaton magnitude weapon against climate change capable of removing, via photosynthetic conversion to chemicals and fuels, billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere annually. A massive global funding initiative must be established to develop and deploy the powerful carbon dioxide utilization (CDU) technologies that will mitigate climate change and stabilize and heal our environment.”

Phytonix is headquartered in North Carolina, USA, with a corporate office in Vancouver, Canada, plus development laboratories and partners in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Nova Scotia and British Columbia, Canada, and The Netherlands. Phytonix Canada Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Phytonix Corporation.

The firm is currently testing and optimizing its full production process at indoor pilot scale and will soon achieve outdoor pilot scale deployment, both in Europe and the USA, with two multinational industrial corporate partners.

The Phytonix process directly reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the rate of one metric tonne of CO2 per 138 gallons of biobutanol produced. This significantly carbon negative process is expected to produce cost leadership industrial chemicals at less than half the cost of the incumbent fossil producers. Full global deployment could significantly reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions, slow climate change to manageable levels, and win the fight to save Earth!

To learn more about the Phytonix Corp. visit www.phytonix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
