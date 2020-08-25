Log in
PicMonkey : Adds Video to its Photo Editing and Graphic Design Platform

08/25/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Users can now add video clips and GIFs to their designs and access a new stock video library

PicMonkey, a leading cloud-based image editing and design platform that helps people create high-impact visuals to promote their brand and business, today announced it has added video capabilities to its flagship online platform. Subscribers of all levels can now add video clips and GIFs to their designs, and use free stock videos from an integrated stock video library from Pixabay.

“The addition of video to our robust suite of photo editing and graphic design tools represents an important PicMonkey building block into the motion space, opening up a world of easy-to-use moving design for all of our subscribers—and especially those who operate small businesses and have a need for video marketing capabilities,” said PicMonkey CEO Frits Habermann. “We know that video posts get over twice the engagement as static posts, so we’re excited to offer this feature to help our customers grow their brands as demand for competitive online presence increases.”

Subscribers can upload their own videos or GIFs to PicMonkey.com to create vibrant ads or social media covers and posts bringing their marketing materials to life. The Pixabay video library is seamlessly integrated into the PicMonkey platform, with the videos available at no additional cost for subscribers to use in their designs.

The new video functionality includes a crop function, and the ability to erase edges and blend the video with surrounding color or images to change the look and feel of the clip. Additionally, after importing their own MP4 or GIF, users can trim video length, use multiple videos within a single design, add still photos, graphics, and text to their project before exporting as a MP4 or GIF. A new selection of video templates is included with the release for quick-start design, while video clips can be used with any of PicMonkey’s thousands of existing design templates. Learn more about PicMonkey video.

The video announcement comes on the heels of a run of major PicMonkey feature releases tailored to the digital marketer looking for a powerful, yet easy-to-use, suite of design tools, including: automatic Background Remover to erase a photo background with one click, Smart Resize allowing users to create multiple formats of a single design, millions of high-quality stock photos from iStock by Getty, and Brand Kit where designers can store their oft-used colors, fonts, graphics, and templates.

For more information, visit PicMonkey.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About PicMonkey
PicMonkey is built for people and businesses to create stunning visuals for social media, digital marketing, advertising, and beyond. PicMonkey’s continually refreshed library of effects, graphics, templates, stock photos and videos, and fonts, plus a resource center with tips and tutorials, makes content creation easy and inspiring. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, privately held PicMonkey is backed by Spectrum Equity.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
