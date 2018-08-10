Log in
Pickering Interfaces : Introduces New PXIe USB 2.0 Hub Module

08/10/2018 | 10:04am CEST

Directly attach USB test devices and equipment to a PXIe chassis;

Eliminate the need for free-standing powered hubs in a test system

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation for electronic test and verification, announces the addition of a PXIe version of its USB 2.0 Hub module which offers the same capabilities as its popular PXI USB 2.0 Hub (model 40-738).

This USB 2.0 Hub (model 42-738) is a single-slot 3U PXIe module that combines an 8-port USB 2.0 hub and USB data/power switching to provide a controlled connection between the backplane and USB products. Each port can connect and disconnect power and data paths separately, simulating various connection faults.

The module can be used to connect a USB device under test or USB test equipment to the test system without reliance on the controller’s USB ports, eliminating the need for free-standing powered hubs in a test system. It also provides a simple way of expanding the range of test equipment supported by PXI-based test systems to include USB power meters, USB data acquisition systems and USB scopes.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind all its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is available at www.pickeringtest.com.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. The company offers the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, Pickering Interfaces also provides cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with application software and software drivers created by the company’s in-house software team.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company currently serves all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com.


© Business Wire 2018
