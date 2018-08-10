Pickering Interfaces : Introduces New PXIe USB 2.0 Hub Module

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and
simulation for electronic test and verification, announces the addition
of a PXIe version of its USB 2.0 Hub module which offers the same
capabilities as its popular PXI USB 2.0 Hub (model 40-738).
This USB
2.0 Hub (model 42-738) is a single-slot 3U PXIe module that combines
an 8-port USB 2.0 hub and USB data/power switching to provide a
controlled connection between the backplane and USB products. Each port
can connect and disconnect power and data paths separately, simulating
various connection faults.
The module can be used to connect a USB device under test or USB test
equipment to the test system without reliance on the controller’s USB
ports, eliminating the need for free-standing powered hubs in a test
system. It also provides a simple way of expanding the range of test
equipment supported by PXI-based test systems to include USB power
meters, USB data acquisition systems and USB scopes.
Pickering Interfaces stands behind all its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support.
Pricing and availability information is available at www.pickeringtest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005103/en/