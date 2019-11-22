PickleSM: A New Breed of Home Insurance

Insurtech start-up Pickle aims to close the “knowledge gap” in homeowners insurance with plain-speak and an expressive pug.

About 60% of homeowners in the U.S. are underinsured.1 Insurtech start-up brand Pickle believes in many cases this is because they simply don’t know what’s covered – or not – under their policy and are too afraid to ask. Noticing a trend of ‘set it and forget it,’ Pickle is looking to change that by bringing education, transparency and customization to Chicago area homeowners.

The disruption doesn’t stop there. In an industry where one-size-fits-all is often the norm, Pickle’s policy selection process empowers consumers with the knowledge and support they need to make the right choice for their home. Pickle strives to work through every question – even the seemingly trivial ones, like “what’s a deductible?” – to help each customer understand their policy and what it covers, so they’re confident and prepared for any situation.

“Your home is your most valuable asset – so why choose cheap and fast insurance coverage that you don’t understand?” said Paul O’Connor, Pickle creator. “We’ll take the time to walk customers through their options, and to make the right choices for their specific situation.”

With Pickle, homeowners get “extras” as standard in their insurance policies, like coverage for water backup, changes in ordinance or law, and replacement of damaged items in the event of an accident.

Pickle understands that all homeowners are different and believes their insurance coverage should be tailored accordingly. Through Pickle’s on-site policy design process, customers can increase coverage amounts for the things they care about most or remove coverage they don’t need. Pickle wants homeowners to feel like they’re in control of their policy, through understanding their needs and protecting their most valuable assets.

“We’re launching in Chicago, because it’s a city that we know and love,” added O’Connor. “We want to be part of the community here – not just to help people take care of their homes but also to get their support and guidance in making Pickle work better for everyone.”

To learn more about Pickle’s customized offering and see what coverage is recommended in neighborhoods across Illinois, try their Know Your ZIP tool at picklehome.com.

About Pickle

Pickle is a people-first insurance brand dedicated to educating and empowering customers through simplified processes and customizable products. Pickle is an alternative to the complex and old-fashioned insurance practices of the past. With simplified language and customizable features, it makes it easier for people to understand exactly what their policy covers. Pickle policies are underwritten by companies in the National General Insurance Group, Winston-Salem, NC. For more information, visit picklehome.com and follow @PickleProtects.

