Pico Extends Global Buildout with Strategic New Hires, Additional Offices and Increased Data Center Presence in Asia Pacific (APAC)

NEW YORK / SINGAPORE, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, the leading infrastructure, connectivity, data and cloud technology provider to the global financial services community, is pleased to announce its continued global expansion into the world’s major financial markets with several strategic new hires, additional offices and increased data center presence in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The APAC expansion extends Pico’s global presence and coverage throughout the trading lifecycle with “follow-the-sun” support across asset classes, regions and time zones. Further, it enables Pico to onboard and support a growing number of clients that want to include the Asian markets in their global trading strategies.

Founded in 2009, Pico employs more than 200 employees in five offices around the world, including New York, Chicago and London. Pico opened its Singapore and Tokyo offices after signing its first top tier Asian bank client in mid-2018. Pico went live at TY3 in Tokyo to support the FX community with best-of-breed technology and to complement the existing LD4 and NY4 offerings. Pico is also now live in Hong Kong and Singapore SGX and SG1. Within the next 18 months, Pico plans to add 20 more data centers, including China, Australia, South Korea and India, to complement its existing 30+ global locations.

The firm has also made significant personnel investments in the region, including relocating Pico Managing Director and Global Head of Product Roland Hamann to Pico’s APAC headquarters in Singapore in late 2018 to head up the regional expansion following his success leading Pico’s rapid growth in Europe and the Middle East (EMEA). Hamann has since strengthened the team with hires, including Nicolas Friceau as Global Head of Data Center Engineering, Jasmyne Tung as APAC Regional Head of Sales and Elton Pang as Regional Head of Service Operations.

“With the team and data center footprint we now have in the Asia Pacific region, we hope to replicate the speed and success of our EMEA expansion,” said Hamann. “APAC is a significant phase of our global buildout from a data, hosting and connectivity perspective. Our state-of-the-art global network ring is bridging our clients’ connectivity gaps between regions and providing global financial market access to all participants.”

“We are excited to have our APAC headquarters in Singapore,” said Pico Chief Executive Officer, Jarrod Yuster. “We’re experiencing rapid growth in the APAC region, and I credit that to the strength and talent of the team. In response to the needs of our global and local clients we continue to expand our award-winning services with the goal of being globally comprehensive across financial services markets.”

Pico has been named Best Managed Services for Trading two years in a row in A-Team Group’s Intelligent Trading Technology Awards, validation of Pico’s outstanding service and support.

About Pico

Pico is the leading infrastructure, connectivity, data and cloud technology provider to the global financial services industry. For more, visit www.picotrading.com.





Monica VanHorn Forefront Communications Group, Inc. 212-320-8981 ext 708 mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com