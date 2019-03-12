Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pico Extends Global Buildout with Strategic New Hires, Additional Offices and Increased Data Center Presence in Asia Pacific (APAC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 03:31am EDT

NEW YORK / SINGAPORE, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, the leading infrastructure, connectivity, data and cloud technology provider to the global financial services community, is pleased to announce its continued global expansion into the world’s major financial markets with several strategic new hires, additional offices and increased data center presence in Asia Pacific (APAC). 

0_medium_Pico219.png


The APAC expansion extends Pico’s global presence and coverage throughout the trading lifecycle with “follow-the-sun” support across asset classes, regions and time zones. Further, it enables Pico to onboard and support a growing number of clients that want to include the Asian markets in their global trading strategies.

Founded in 2009, Pico employs more than 200 employees in five offices around the world, including New York, Chicago and London. Pico opened its Singapore and Tokyo offices after signing its first top tier Asian bank client in mid-2018. Pico went live at TY3 in Tokyo to support the FX community with best-of-breed technology and to complement the existing LD4 and NY4 offerings. Pico is also now live in Hong Kong and Singapore SGX and SG1. Within the next 18 months, Pico plans to add 20 more data centers, including China, Australia, South Korea and India, to complement its existing 30+ global locations. 

The firm has also made significant personnel investments in the region, including relocating Pico Managing Director and Global Head of Product Roland Hamann to Pico’s APAC headquarters in Singapore in late 2018 to head up the regional expansion following his success leading Pico’s rapid growth in Europe and the Middle East (EMEA). Hamann has since strengthened the team with hires, including Nicolas Friceau as Global Head of Data Center Engineering, Jasmyne Tung as APAC Regional Head of Sales and Elton Pang as Regional Head of Service Operations.

“With the team and data center footprint we now have in the Asia Pacific region, we hope to replicate the speed and success of our EMEA expansion,” said Hamann. “APAC is a significant phase of our global buildout from a data, hosting and connectivity perspective. Our state-of-the-art global network ring is bridging our clients’ connectivity gaps between regions and providing global financial market access to all participants.”

“We are excited to have our APAC headquarters in Singapore,” said Pico Chief Executive Officer, Jarrod Yuster. “We’re experiencing rapid growth in the APAC region, and I credit that to the strength and talent of the team. In response to the needs of our global and local clients we continue to expand our award-winning services with the goal of being globally comprehensive across financial services markets.”

Pico has been named Best Managed Services for Trading two years in a row in A-Team Group’s Intelligent Trading Technology Awards, validation of Pico’s outstanding service and support.

About Pico

Pico is the leading infrastructure, connectivity, data and cloud technology provider to the global financial services industry. For more, visit www.picotrading.com. 

Monica VanHorn
Forefront Communications Group, Inc.
212-320-8981 ext 708
mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aDOOSAN ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : E&C to Build Power Transmission Lines for 100 billion Won in Myanmar
AQ
04:36aEMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai construction sector notes growth in February 2019
AQ
04:36aBMC STOCK : Announces Departure of Mike McGaugh and Elimination of COO Role
AQ
04:36aCHINA TELECOM : Global Switch and Daily Tech invest $280M in new Singapore data centre
AQ
04:36aGEODESIC : Chandamama magazine owners in dock for money laundering charges
AQ
04:36aSOLENO THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
04:36aHALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : President & CEO Naveen Anand to Present at the 2019 CFANY Insurance Industry Conference
AQ
04:36aTecnoglass Announces Proposed Follow-On Offering of Ordinary Shares
AQ
04:36aBERRY GLOBAL : makes offer to buy RPC Group for $6.5bn
AQ
04:36aYamana Gold, Glencore and Goldcorp sign an agreement for the integration of Agua Rica and Alumbrera
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.