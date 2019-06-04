Pico Launches Low-Latency Global Connectivity Ring, Expanding PicoNet to the World's Major Financial Data Centers

New York, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pico, a leading infrastructure, connectivity, cloud technology, data and analytics services provider to the financial services industry, today announced the launch of its global connectivity ring, expanding the PicoNet backbone to the major financial data centers in North America, Europe and Asia. PicoNet is Pico’s private, proprietary network that enables clients to excel in today’s competitive markets by providing low-latency and reliable connectivity to hundreds of liquidity sources, information providers and counterparties.

“Our state-of-the-art global ring is the first of its kind to combine carrier-grade connectivity with the cost-effective scale and resiliency our clients require,” said Roland Hamann, Managing Director at Pico. “Now, every client has direct access to global markets including our high-quality market data sets.”

PicoNet now connects and delivers market data and point-to-point connectivity between all of the key financial data centers worldwide through its diverse subsea networks, cable landing stations and terrestrial network POPs, including NY4, LD4 and TY3 (delivering EMEA, the Americas and APAC regional meshes). Pico’s reliable platform extends across 35 data centers covering over 200 exchanges and trading venues worldwide, and Pico plans to add 16 more globally dispersed data centers in the next 14 months.

PicoNet’s primary global ring provides clients with best-in-class, deterministic low-latency 10 Gbps connectivity, while a geographically diverse secondary ring delivers high availability and redundancy. In keeping with Pico’s tradition of product and service excellence, latency and resiliency are reinforced with Pico’s underlying global ring technology partners. Pico has deployed network performance monitoring and analytics via Corvil Analytics to provide industry-leading transparency and operational metrics, supported by a true follow-the-sun in-house operations and support model.



PicoNet’s secure and high-performance global connectivity network gives Tier1 banks, broker dealers, assets managers, hedge funds, proprietary and electronic trading firms the ability to pass data between major financial centers and execute trades in microseconds to gain a competitive edge in FX and all other asset classes. PicoNet provides the trading community a fault-tolerant connectivity solution at a fraction of the cost and with unsurpassed time to market.

About Pico

Pico is a leading infrastructure, connectivity, cloud technology, data and analytics services provider to the global capital markets. Pico’s trading expertise, global reach and passion for delivering bespoke state-of-the-art solutions help its clients maintain a competitive advantage and enter new lines of business and geographies faster and more cost-effectively than is possible using in-house or other third-party alternatives. For more, visit www.picotrading.com.

