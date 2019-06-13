Log in
Pico Wins TradingTech Insight 2019 North America Awards in Best Managed Services for Trading Category

06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

New York, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pico, a leading infrastructure, connectivity, cloud technology, data and analytics services provider to the global financial services industry, has won the A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight North America Awards (formerly called the Intelligent Trading Technology Awards) in the Best Managed Services for Trading category for the third year in a row.

Pico’s engineering expertise, high customer satisfaction and ability to deliver individualized solutions that cost-effectively accelerate clients’ time-to-market with best-in-class capabilities are what set Pico apart from the competition at this year’s awards.

“We are honored to win the award for Best Managed Services for Trading and for the continued recognition of our superior capital markets trading technology services,” said Michael Verkuijl, Global Head of Sales. “This distinction three years running validates our global team’s commitment to the exceptional delivery of client services, solutions and support that the markets have come to expect from Pico.”

Established in 2009, Pico has a global presence with industry-expert teams in New York, London, Chicago, Singapore and Tokyo. Pico currently has connectivity to 30+ data centers covering nearly two-thirds exchange traded volumes across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.  Pico serves more than 200 market-participants including global Tier1 banks, broker dealers, asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary and electronic trading firms.  Utilizing ultra-low latency networking and state-of-the-art cloud technologies, Pico provides and manages all the services their clients need.

Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to Pico on winning the award for Best Managed Services for Trading at this year’s prestigious TradingTech Insight North America Awards. These awards are highly sought after and recognize some of the leading solution and service providers helping trading organizations maximize their potential while remaining compliant.”

Winners of the TradingTech Insight North America Awards were announced during a ceremony following A-Team’s prestigious TradingTech Summit in New York on June 11th, 2019. 

About Pico

Pico is a leading infrastructure, connectivity, cloud technology, data and analytics services provider to the financial services industry. Pico’s trading expertise, global reach and passion for delivering state-of-the-art solutions help its clients maintain a competitive advantage and enter new lines of business and geographies confidently and expeditiously. For more, visit www.picotrading.com.

Monica VanHorn
Forefront Communications
212-320-8983, ext.708
mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
