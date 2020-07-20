Log in
Pie Five Makes Highly Anticipated Oregon Debut

07/20/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

CORVALLIS, Ore., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Five Pizza will start serving its handcrafted personal pizzas made with fresh ingredients when it opens its doors to the Corvallis community on Monday, July 20.

The new restaurant is located at 2333 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis. This marks the first Pie Five in Oregon. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"We are thrilled and honored to bring Pie Five to Oregon and can't wait to start serving the Corvallis community," said Franchisee Ravi Prasad. "The new restaurant is in a great location in the middle of the popular Timberhill Shopping Center next to WinCo Foods, and we have hired an exceptional team to help us serve Pie Five's unique, customizable pizzas to everyone in Corvallis."

In an effort to become an integral part of the community, the fast-casual pizza brand will donate proceeds from its pre-opening event on July 18 to the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

"Ravi and I began planning this new restaurant in the spring of 2019, so we are incredibly excited to see it come to fruition," said District Manager John Huyck. "We are investing in our community by serving delicious pizza, participating in robust give-back campaigns, providing jobs and filling a much needed niche in the mid-valley area."

Pie Five's top priority is the health and safety of its guests and team members. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, the fast-casual pizza brand has implemented several new enhanced sanitation and safety processes to ensure that everyone who walks through its doors is able to enjoy their experience with peace of mind.

Pie Five's fast-casual concept allows guests to build their own handcrafted personal pizza from start to finish in five minutes or less. With more than 20 fresh toppings, four savory sauces and three made-from-scratch crust choices or low-carb Cauliflower Crust, there's a delicious pairing to match every guest's preference.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

ABOUT PIE FIVE PIZZA
Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact: Cami Studebaker, Champion Management
972.930.9933; cstudebaker@championmgt.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pie-five-makes-highly-anticipated-oregon-debut-301096392.html

SOURCE Pie Five Pizza


© PRNewswire 2020
