Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pie Five Reopens Dining Rooms with Enhanced Safety and Sanitation Procedures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With dining rooms reopening across the country, Pie Five Pizza, known for handcrafted personal pizzas made with fresh ingredients, has created several new operational procedures to ensure the health and safety of all guests and team members while inside its restaurants.

In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, the fast-casual pizza brand has implemented new enhanced sanitation and safety processes for in-restaurant dining:

  • Team members will wear masks and gloves during shifts. In addition to regular handwashing and sanitizing procedures, all team members will wash their hands at least every 30 minutes.
  • Hand sanitizing stations have been installed by entrances and multiple locations within each restaurant.
  • To maintain social distancing, tables have been moved to reduce capacity.
  • Decals have been added to the floor to help maintain 6 feet distancing between guests going through the line.
  • Pie Five temporarily closed all drink stations. Bottled beverages are available for purchase.
  • Communal touch points have been moved to the back of house. Team members will serve guests anything they may need, including condiments, napkins and rolled silverware.
  • All dine-in orders will now be served in boxes, rather than on trays. Individually packaged sanitizer wipes will be provided with each order.

"At Pie Five, we care deeply about our guests and team members, so each of these new operational procedures were created with their health and safety top of mind," said Director of Operations Aaron Archuleta. "Our locations in Texas have been experiencing a steady increase in sales, so we know that guests are thrilled that we're back serving guests with the same high-quality and variety of handcrafted pizza that they've come to expect from Pie Five."

To ensure that more people have access to affordable, high quality food, Pie Five is also offering several everyday values. For a limited time, featured craft personal pizzas are available for $5 and large two-topping craft pizzas are $9.99. To feed a larger crowd, family meals of two large two-topping pizzas paired with an entrée salad, Cheesy Breadsticks or Cinnastix are available. Guests can order online at piefivepizza.com or through the Pie Five App for curbside pickup. Delivery is available at some locations.

Additionally, guests can add $5 or $10 on to any order to feed local essential workers. 100% of funds will go to feed workers at local hospitals, grocery stores, police stations and other essential businesses.

Pie Five's fast-casual concept allows guests to build their own handcrafted personal pizza from start to finish in five minutes or less. With more than 28 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and three made-from-scratch crust choices or low-carb Cauliflower Crust, there's a delicious pairing to match every guest's preference.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

ABOUT PIE FIVE PIZZA
Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact: Cami Studebaker, Champion Management
972.930.9933; cstudebaker@championmgt.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pie-five-reopens-dining-rooms-with-enhanced-safety-and-sanitation-procedures-301057957.html

SOURCE Pie Five Pizza


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pMANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:30pKONSOLIDATOR A/S : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
02:30pTHYSSENKRUPP : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:30pMAJESTIC GOLD : Director Resigns
PU
02:30pTEAMVIEWER : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:30pThe Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors
GL
02:30pAM BEST PANEL : COVID-19 Stress Testing Results and Next Steps
BU
02:27pENDURO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:27pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Announces COVID-19 Charitable Giving Program with Aurelio's Pizza
PR
02:26pTESLA : Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group