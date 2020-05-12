Pie Five Reopens Dining Rooms with Enhanced Safety and Sanitation Procedures

DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With dining rooms reopening across the country, Pie Five Pizza, known for handcrafted personal pizzas made with fresh ingredients, has created several new operational procedures to ensure the health and safety of all guests and team members while inside its restaurants.

In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, the fast-casual pizza brand has implemented new enhanced sanitation and safety processes for in-restaurant dining:



Team members will wear masks and gloves during shifts. In addition to regular handwashing and sanitizing procedures, all team members will wash their hands at least every 30 minutes.

Hand sanitizing stations have been installed by entrances and multiple locations within each restaurant.

To maintain social distancing, tables have been moved to reduce capacity.

Decals have been added to the floor to help maintain 6 feet distancing between guests going through the line.

Pie Five temporarily closed all drink stations. Bottled beverages are available for purchase.

Communal touch points have been moved to the back of house. Team members will serve guests anything they may need, including condiments, napkins and rolled silverware.

All dine-in orders will now be served in boxes, rather than on trays. Individually packaged sanitizer wipes will be provided with each order.

"At Pie Five, we care deeply about our guests and team members, so each of these new operational procedures were created with their health and safety top of mind," said Director of Operations Aaron Archuleta. "Our locations in Texas have been experiencing a steady increase in sales, so we know that guests are thrilled that we're back serving guests with the same high-quality and variety of handcrafted pizza that they've come to expect from Pie Five."

To ensure that more people have access to affordable, high quality food, Pie Five is also offering several everyday values. For a limited time, featured craft personal pizzas are available for $5 and large two-topping craft pizzas are $9.99. To feed a larger crowd, family meals of two large two-topping pizzas paired with an entrée salad, Cheesy Breadsticks or Cinnastix are available. Guests can order online at piefivepizza.com or through the Pie Five App for curbside pickup. Delivery is available at some locations.

Additionally, guests can add $5 or $10 on to any order to feed local essential workers. 100% of funds will go to feed workers at local hospitals, grocery stores, police stations and other essential businesses.

Pie Five's fast-casual concept allows guests to build their own handcrafted personal pizza from start to finish in five minutes or less. With more than 28 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and three made-from-scratch crust choices or low-carb Cauliflower Crust, there's a delicious pairing to match every guest's preference.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder.

ABOUT PIE FIVE PIZZA

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

