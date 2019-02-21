Log in
Pie Insurance : Adds Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and New Mexico to Coverage Area

02/21/2019 | 11:29am EST

Offers small businesses the convenience of online shopping to meet their worker’s compensation needs

Pie Insurance announced today that it has begun selling workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and New Mexico. This expansion follows Pie’s launch in five states earlier this year and nine states in 2018, as the company rapidly advances toward its goal of offering workers’ compensation coverage nationwide.

Traditionally, small business owners shopping for workers’ comp coverage have been burdened by a time-consuming, cumbersome process. Instead, Pie has used predictive analytics and high-quality datasets to digitize the workers’ compensation experience, with users getting quotes in as little as two minutes and often seeing savings of up to 30%.

"A high-quality customer experience is key to our business,” said John Swigart, Pie’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "With our expansion into Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and New Mexico, small businesses in these states can access our easy online process and a new level of service not often seen from traditional workers’ compensation providers."

Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best A rated workers’ compensation insurance.

For more information, visit www.pieinsurance.com.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers’ compensation insurance directly to small businesses at www.pieinsurance.com. The company began offering workers’ compensation insurance policies in 2018 with the mission of helping small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. Offering A.M. Best A rated insurance, Pie leverages data analytics, easy-to-use online features, and a seasoned team of insurance experts to create an insurance model that’s as easy as pie. Pie’s investors include Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.


© Business Wire 2019
