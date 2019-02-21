Pie Insurance : Adds Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and New Mexico to Coverage Area

Pie
Insurance announced today that it has begun selling workers’
compensation insurance to small businesses in Iowa,
Kansas,
Kentucky,
and New
Mexico. This expansion follows Pie’s launch in five
states earlier this year and nine states in 2018, as the company
rapidly advances toward its goal of offering workers’ compensation
coverage nationwide.
Traditionally, small business owners shopping for workers’ comp coverage
have been burdened by a time-consuming, cumbersome process. Instead, Pie
has used predictive analytics and high-quality datasets to digitize the
workers’ compensation experience, with users getting quotes in as little
as two minutes and often seeing savings of up to 30%.
"A high-quality customer experience is key to our business,” said John
Swigart, Pie’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "With our
expansion into Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and New Mexico, small businesses
in these states can access our easy online process and a new level of
service not often seen from traditional workers’ compensation providers."
Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance
Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best A rated
workers’ compensation insurance.
For more information, visit www.pieinsurance.com.
About Pie Insurance
Pie Insurance provides workers’ compensation insurance directly to small
businesses at www.pieinsurance.com.
The company began offering workers’ compensation insurance policies in
2018 with the mission of helping small businesses experience true
savings and an unmatched level of service. Offering A.M. Best A rated
insurance, Pie leverages data analytics, easy-to-use online features,
and a seasoned team of insurance experts to create an insurance model
that’s as easy as pie. Pie’s investors include Greycroft, Aspect
Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005671/en/