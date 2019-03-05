Pie Insurance : Raises $45 Million in Series B Funding Round

Pie
Insurance, an insurtech startup founded in 2017, today announced the
completion of a $45M Series B funding round. Participating investors
included SVB Capital, Sirius Group, Greycroft, Moxley Holdings, Aspect
Ventures, and Elefund.
To date, Pie has raised $61 million to fund its innovative approach
toward workers’ compensation insurance for small businesses. The company
will use the funds to expand geographically, add new distribution
sources, and continue to make the entire experience easy as pie for its
customers. Pie is now available in 19 states covering more than 60% of
the U.S. workers’ compensation market and expects to expand nationally
by the end of 2019.
“We are impressed by the momentum Pie has achieved in less than a year,”
said Tilli Kalisky-Bannett, Partner at SVB Capital. “We’re thrilled to
join this phenomenal team in their next phase of growth.”
Pie sold its first policy in March 2018, and in the first 11 months
since launch the company has generated more than $10 million in written
premium as thousands of small business owners have been drawn to the
company’s easy-to-use digital experience and competitive prices.
According to Pie’s proprietary analysis, 80% of small businesses are
overpaying for workers’ compensation coverage, often by as much as 30%.
“In addition to their strong growth, Pie has produced outstanding
underwriting results,” said Ian Sigalow, Co-Founder and Partner at
Greycroft, whose Growth Fund participated in this financing. “The
company is positioned to make a huge impact on the small business market
for commercial insurance.”
“I’m so proud of what our team has accomplished in a short period of
time,” said Pie Co-Founder and CEO John
Swigart. “We’re grateful to work with such supportive investors to
take Pie to the next level and fundamentally change the way small
businesses get workers’ compensation insurance.”
For more information, visit www.pieinsurance.com.
About Pie Insurance
Pie Insurance provides workers’ compensation insurance directly to small
businesses at www.pieinsurance.com.
The company began offering workers’ compensation insurance policies in
2018 with the mission of helping small businesses experience true
savings and an unmatched level of service. Pie operates as a managing
general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of
Sirius Group (NASDAQ: SG), offering A.M. Best A rated workers’
compensation insurance. Pie’s investors include SVB Capital, Greycroft,
Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005098/en/