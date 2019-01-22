Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:29pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that following completion of its recent capital raising the Company has initiated a 25,000-meter Phase 4 drill program at the Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”) located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) which will aim to significantly expand on the 13-year project life reported in the Scoping Study released on September 13, 2018.

Core and Central Properties with Resources, Exploration Targets, and mineralized trends.
Core and Central Properties with Resource, Exploration Targets, and mineralized trends.


Three drill rigs have been mobilized with two currently committed to the Core property and one to the Central property. The Core program will consist of approximately 110 holes totaling 19,000 meters and is designed to drill the Exploration Target areas reported June 14, 2018, perform initial drilling on newly acquired properties contiguous to the Core property, and upgrade portions of the current Mineral Resource Estimate from Inferred to Indicated classification (see Figure 1).

The remaining 6,000 meters is allocated to follow-up drilling on the Central and Sunnyside properties, and initial drill testing of new or other properties not yet drilled with the potential to define a Mineral Resource Estimate on one or more of these additional properties. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64698e13-4229-4cc3-a982-7896188e5219

Core Property Drilling

The 110 hole, 19,000-meter Core property drill campaign is designed to increase the overall Mineral Resource Estimate and to upgrade a portion of the current Mineral Resource from the Inferred to the Indicated Category.

Significant portions of the drill program will focus on a previously reported Exploration Target of between 4.5 to 5.5 million tonnes grading between 1.10% and 1.20% Li2O (Figure 1) on the Core property with the objective of converting some or all of this to a Mineral Resource. The potential quantity and grade of this Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Recently-announced land acquisitions contiguous to the Core Property provide significant additional exploration potential.  These tracts are located in the southeast and western portions of the Core Property.  These properties have added 600 meters of highly prospective strike length along the F corridor and 400 meters of highly prospective strike length along the G Corridor.  In combination with the current Exploration Target these new properties have potential to add to the Core Property’s current Mineral Resource Estimate of 16.2 Mt @ 1.12% Li2O reported June 14, 2018.

Central Property Drilling

One rig was mobilized to the Central Property in December and has to-date completed 8 holes totaling 1,204.8 meters (Figure 1).  These holes were designed to follow-up the intercepts from holes 18-CT-001 (7.0m @ 1.53% Li2O) and 18-CT-002 (34.0m @ 1.04% Li2O), reported October 17, 2018.

Holes 18-CT-004 through 18-CT-011 all intercepted spodumene-bearing pegmatite with intercepts ranging from 5 to 19 meters.  This extends the strike length of the mineralized dike encountered at Central for over 320 meters and it remains open in all directions.  Assays are pending for these holes.

X-Ray Diffraction analysis of two samples from hole 18-CT-002 confirm spodumene is the only primary lithium bearing mineral in the mineralized pegmatites.  The primary mineralogy is consistent with Piedmont’s Core property consisting principally of quartz, albite, spodumene, muscovite and microcline.

Sunnyside and Other Property Drilling

In 2018 the Company completed 33-line kilometers of magnetometer surveys and collected 1,216 soil samples on Sunnyside, Central and other regional properties.  Drill targets have been identified based on the results of soil sampling and selective drilling of these targets will take place during Phase 4.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Office, said, “We are excited about the Phase 4 drill campaign and are confident that it will lead to a further enhancement of the 13-year mine life and US$888 million NPV reported in our updated Scoping Study in September 2018.  Our prior work has shown the powerful economic advantages of our North Carolina location, and as we continue to build our land package and resource base, we will establish the Project as one of the world’s most significant and strategic hard-rock lithium properties.”

For further information, contact:

Keith D. Phillips                                     
President & CEO                                  
T: +1 973 809 0505                                 
E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com       

Anastasios (Taso) Arima
Executive Director
T: +1 347 899 1522
E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16pPRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. : (PRTH) Announces Extension of Offer to Exchange New Shares of its Common Stock for its Outstanding Warrants
BU
08:13pTrump won't soften hardline on China to make trade deal-advisers
RE
08:10pAPHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
RE
08:09pTrump won't soften hardline on China to make deal - advisers
RE
08:07pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Newark operations resume after drone reports halt arrivals
AQ
08:07pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Pay $269 Million on Claims It Overcharged Federal Programs
DJ
08:06pPLUTOS SAMA HOLDINGS, INC. : Newest Acquisition, Vapiano, Pays It Forward to TSA Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown
BU
08:05pFACEBOOK : Leasing New Office Space From Kylli in California -- Update
DJ
08:05pCIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger and Decision Not to Hold 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in March 2019
BU
08:04pNEXTDC : partners with Microsoft to bring ExpressRoute to Perth
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
3TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : Share the Love (And Save Sweet Time & Money) This Valentine's Day at Target
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Altho..
5NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC : NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC :. Announces Proposed Share Consolidation and Provides Cor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.