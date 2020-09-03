Piedmont Fund Services : Earns Cover Story on Capital Markets CIO Outlook Annual Hedge Fund Edition

– Magazine Names Piedmont Among Top Hedge Fund Consulting/Service Companies of 2020 –

Piedmont Fund Services, a leading provider of fund administration services for managers of institutional and alternative investment funds, was the proud cover story feature of the June 2020 issue of Capital Markets CIO Outlook magazine. Taking the coveted spot on the annual Hedge Fund edition, the extensive article celebrates Piedmont Fund Services’ innovative technology solutions that are revolutionizing the industry and its success in reducing transaction friction to provide better investor experiences within the alternative investment space.

“It’s an honor to be featured so prominently by a leading industry magazine such as Capital Markets CIO Outlook,” said Piedmont Fund Services Co-Founder and CEO Ian Asvakovith. “For the past 15 years, we’ve worked tirelessly to provide effective solutions that provide complete transparency and accuracy for today’s savvy investors. It’s a tremendous compliment to be recognized for our team’s commitment to excellence and diligent work on behalf of alternative investment fund managers.”

Piedmont’s cover story is part of its national recognition as one of Capital Markets CIO Outlook’s Top Hedge Fund Consulting/Service companies of 2020 – an annual listing of 10 companies at the forefront of Hedge Fund consulting that are transforming businesses. The article highlights Piedmont Fund Services’ streamlined fund administration, specifically its groundbreaking cloud-based fund reporting solution, Opéra. The online reporting system provides crucial information for fund managers in this highly-competitive and regulated sector through a customized dashboard and easily navigated system that helps investors understand complex information and extract the most pertinent details in one convenient place. Now in its 3rd generation, Opéra has evolved over the past decade to consider client feedback, provide greater efficiencies and add functionalities to see a clearer and more accurate picture of fund performance.

Published monthly, Capital Markets CIO Outlook helps CIOs remain highly effective by aggregating pertinent data and communicating emerging trends within one convenient resource. Setting Capital Markets CIO Outlook apart from other magazines covering the investment space is its focus on learning from peers, taking their real-life professional experiences to help other industry professionals with decision-making and troubleshoot challenges.

Additional information about Piedmont Fund Services can be found online at https://www.pfsglobal.com. The Capital Markets CIO Outlook cover story can be read in its entirety here.

