Piedmont Lithium Submits Permit Applications

01/09/2019 | 07:43pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Section 404 Standard Individual Permit application to the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project located in the historic Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt in North Carolina, USA.  The USACE is the lead agency that will review the Company’s permit applications at the federal level.

The Company also concurrently submitted an application for a Section 401 Individual Water Quality Certification to the North Carolina Division of Water Resources (NCDWR).  The Section 404 and 401 permits are typical requirements for the type of operation proposed by Piedmont Lithium.  HDR Engineering’s Charlotte Office acted as lead consultant in the preparation of both applications.

These important applications were completed and submitted in accordance with the Company’s previously announced estimated permitting timeline (refer to updated Scoping Study announced September 13, 2018), allowing Piedmont to maintain its overall project development schedule. 

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec5e745-29af-42f5-b948-5a0c51e7e598

Piedmont expects to submit the balance of permit applications required to commence mining operations to various state and local agencies within the first half of 2019.

For further information, contact:

Keith D. Phillips                                  Anastasios (Taso) Arima 
President & CEO                                  Executive Director 
T: +1 973 809 0505                               T: +1 347 899 1522
E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com        E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
