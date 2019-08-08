Pier 1 Imports, Inc. : Addresses NYSE Continued Listing Criteria

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) (the “Company”) today announced that on August 5, 2019, it received notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it is no longer in compliance with NYSE continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual due to the fact that the Company’s average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its shareholders’ equity was less than $50 million. As set forth in the Notice, as of August 2, 2019, the 30 trading-day average global market capitalization of the Company was approximately $25 million and the Company’s last reported shareholders’ equity as of June 1, 2019 was $9.2 million. In addition, pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, the Company would be subject to immediate initiation of suspension and delisting procedures if its 30 trading-day average market capitalization falls below $15 million. The Company’s absolute market capitalization as of August 2, 2019 was approximately $14.4 million as set forth in the Notice.

In accordance with NYSE listing requirements, the Company intends to notify the NYSE within 10 days of receipt of the Notice that it will submit a plan within 45 days of receipt of the Notice advising the NYSE of definitive action it has taken, or is taking, to bring it into conformity with Section 802.01B within 18 months of receipt of the Notice. The NYSE will review the Company’s plan and, within 45 days, make a determination as to whether the Company has made a reasonable demonstration of its ability to come into conformity with Section 802.01B within 18 months. If the Company’s plan is not submitted on a timely basis or is not accepted, the NYSE will initiate delisting proceedings. If the NYSE accepts the Company’s plan, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period, subject to the Company’s compliance with the plan and other continued listing standards. The NYSE will review the Company on a quarterly basis to confirm compliance with the plan. If the Company fails to comply with the plan or does not meet continued listing standards at the end of the 18-month cure period, it will be subject to the prompt initiation of NYSE suspension and delisting procedures.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period under the common stock trading symbol “PIR”, subject to the Company’s continued compliance with the plan and other listing requirements of the NYSE. However, the common stock trading symbol will have an added designation of “.BC” to indicate that the status of the common stock is “below compliance” with the NYSE continued listing standards. The “.BC” indicator will be removed at such time as the Company regains compliance.

The Notice does not affect the Company’s business operations or its reporting obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company’s material debt or other agreements.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this press release or otherwise made by our management in connection with the subject matter of this press release are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors. This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions. Management’s expectations and assumptions regarding future results are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to develop a plan to regain compliance with the continued listing criteria of the NYSE, the NYSE’s acceptance of such plan, the Company’s ability to execute such plan and to continue to comply with applicable listing standards within the available cure period and risks arising from the potential suspension of trading of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE; actions intended to return the Company to profitable growth; fiscal 2020 action plans and expense reduction initiatives intended to reset the Company’s gross margin and cost structure; the Company’s ability to increase cash flows to support its operating activities; the results of the evaluation of strategic alternatives and the terms, value and timing of any transaction resulting from that process, or the failure of any such transaction to occur; the effectiveness of the Company’s marketing campaigns, merchandising and promotional strategies and customer databases; consumer spending patterns; inventory levels and values; the effectiveness of the Company’s relationships with, and operations of, its key suppliers; risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact; changes in foreign currency values relative to the U.S. dollar; the Company’s ability to identify a successor chief executive officer and retain its senior management team; and continued volatility in the price of the Company’s common stock. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the SEC. Refer to the Company’s most recent SEC filings for any updates concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s operations and performance. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are only current as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.

