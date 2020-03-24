Pier 1 Takes Additional Actions to Preserve Liquidity in Response to COVID-19

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (OTCPK: PIRRQ) (“Pier 1” or the “Company”) today announced additional measures it is taking to preserve liquidity and mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like many retailers that have temporarily closed stores in response to COVID-19, we are making difficult decisions that are necessary to preserve value in our business for the long-term benefit of our associates, customers and other stakeholders,” said Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “We are incredibly grateful to our associates for their commitment to our customers and our company, and we will continue to take appropriate actions to position Pier 1 for the future.”

Pier 1 is implementing a furlough program across its business, including for approximately 65 percent of home office associates and for certain store and distribution associates, until further notice. This decision, which is effective as of March 23, 2020, follows the Company’s March 22 announcement that it has temporarily closed its stores nationwide to support the country’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Pier 1 is continuing to serve customers through Pier1.com, and orders are being processed and filled as normal.

In connection with its furlough program, the Company is reducing compensation by 20 percent for retained associates, who are critical to ensuring business continuity and a seamless customer experience on Pier1.com. At the corporate level, Pier 1 is reducing pay for executive vice presidents and above by 50 percent, and reducing compensation for senior vice presidents by 30 percent. In addition, compensation for all members of the Pier 1 Board of Directors will be reduced or deferred by 50 percent. All reductions in pay are also effective as of March 23, 2020, and will remain in effect for a period to be determined.

Pier 1 will continue to follow the guidelines of government and health officials in determining when it will reopen its offices and planned go-forward stores, and looks forward to doing so as soon as possible.

As previously announced, Pier 1 is in the process of eliminating all non-essential expenditures and expenses.

As announced in February 2020, Pier 1 commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to pursue a sale of the Company.

About Pier 1 Imports, Inc.

Founded with a single store in 1962, Pier 1 Imports is a leading omni-channel retailer of unique home décor and accessories. The Company’s products are available through approximately 541 Pier 1 stores in the U.S. and online at pier1.com. For more information or to find the nearest store, please visit pier1.com.

