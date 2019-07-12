Pierce Bainbridge : Files RICO and Consumer Fraud Class Action Against Southwest and Boeing in Connection with the MAX 8 and MAX Series

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP has filed a civil RICO and consumer fraud class action lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, Co. ("Southwest") and The Boeing Company ("Boeing") on behalf of individuals who purchased tickets for air travel in the wake of the tragic Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes.

The lawsuit alleges that Boeing and Southwest worked together to conceal that the MAX 8 was defective and that this defect was likely to (and did) result in computer-induced crashes. Southwest sold tickets on its airline knowing about this defect, and both companies remained silent about problems with the aircraft while publicly touting its safety.

"People purchase tickets on airlines that fly safe planes," said Yavar Bathaee, the lead trial lawyer in the lawsuit. "A ticket to fly with an airline that lies to you is not a full fare ticket—in fact, it's probably worth zero."

As the complaint launching the lawsuit further alleges, the MAX 8 was defective from its inception. Its flight control system was designed without obviously necessary redundancies, and Boeing's flawed design relied on onerous, incompletely documented procedures that required pilots to rapidly disable entire systems on the aircraft to override a rogue flight computer.

The lawsuit alleges that the purpose of Boeing and Southwest's coverup of the problems was to preserve their decades-long collusive relationship, which, since a handshake deal between the CEOs in the late 90s, has meant that Southwest receives the lowest prices on new aircraft in exchange for flying only Boeing 737s and backstopping Boeing's business.

"The evidence here is really quite troubling. Southwest and Boeing worked together to deceive customers, regulators, and their own employees," said Brian Dunne, another attorney on the case. "It's clear that both companies knew about the defects—doubly so after the first crash. There was simply no excuse to keep those planes in the air."

If you purchased a ticket for air travel between August 29, 2017 and March 13, 2019 and you wish to discuss your rights with our attorneys, please visit http://www.max8classaction.com.

About Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP

The attorneys of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP—with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston—have collectively recovered more than $3 billion for victims of corporate misbehavior and fraud, and we stand ready to help make whole those impacted by Boeing and Southwest's failings. Our tireless attorneys have taken major corporations to trial around the country to press our clients' rights.

Attorney Advertising

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pierce-bainbridge-files-rico-and-consumer-fraud-class-action-against-southwest-and-boeing-in-connection-with-the-max-8-and-max-series-300884228.html

SOURCE Pierce Bainbridge