PierianDx : Closes Series B Financing Round to Facilitate the Democratization of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing

10/28/2019 | 08:18am EDT

Funding led by ATW Partners and SJF Ventures with follow-on Investment from Health Catalyst Capital, RTI International, and Inova Health Systems

PierianDx, the leading clinical genomics informatics company, today announced that it has closed a $27 million Series B funding round led by ATW Partners and SJF Ventures that also includes existing investors Health Catalyst Capital, Inova Health Systems, RTI International, and ARUP Laboratories.

PierianDx provides a SaaS platform that enables the practice of clinical genomics as a standard of care and empowers the world’s most advanced molecular diagnostic labs. Founded in 2014 out of Washington University in St. Louis, PierianDx is focused on advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide.

Dr. Rakesh Nagarajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of PierianDx, said, “PierianDx has grown tremendously over the past 18 months and is continuing to add the clinical expertise and resources necessary to execute on our vision. Our team is uniquely skilled and dedicated to the adoption of clinical NGS around the globe.”

Michael L. Sanderson, CEO of PierianDx, said, “Our new capital infusion will accelerate the commercial expansion of PierianDx’s leading clinical genomics platform in the U.S. and global markets throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America, as we continue to work with leading sequencer, assay and pharma partners in our explosive space. PierianDx is fueled by making the most advanced clinically actionable cancer care accessible to everyone, regardless of location or ability to pay.”

“We are excited about leading the Series B investment in PierianDx. We believe PierianDx will change the way cancer is treated worldwide and we are proud to be investors,” said Mr. Kerry Propper, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of ATW Partners.

About PierianDx

At PierianDx, we empower progressive health institutions and diagnostic laboratories to build world-class precision medicine programs. Our industry-leading clinical genomics technologies, CAP and CLIA accredited laboratory, and expertise deliver the most integrated, trusted, and collaborative approach across the clinical care spectrum. From genomic sequencing and biomedical informatics in the laboratory to reporting and decision support at the patient’s bedside, we drive the adoption of genomics in clinical care and accelerate the fight against cancer and other diseases. www.pieriandx.com


© Business Wire 2019
