Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pieris Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:41am EDT

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 /Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this conference.

Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00PM EDT at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. A webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at this link.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:10AM EDT at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. A webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at this link.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin protein-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Our pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases, immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment, and a half-life-optimized Anticalin protein to treat anemia. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin® is a registered trademark of Pieris. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the expected timing of the reporting by the Company of key clinical data from its lead programs, references to novel technologies and methods and our business and product development plans, including the advancement of our proprietary and co-development programs into and through the clinic and the expected timing for reporting data or making IND filings related to our programs, and partnering prospects for any such programs. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company; our ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of our product candidates, including our ability to recruit and enroll patients in our studies; our ability to address the requests of the FDA; competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Allan Reine

Maria Kelman

SVP & Chief Financial Officer

Director of Investor Relations

+1 857 246 8998

+1 857 362 9635

reine@pieris.com

kelman@pieris.com

SOURCE: Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/557856/Pieris-Pharmaceuticals-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

Disclaimer

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 12:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aVAIL RESORTS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aCBS : Julia Phelps Named Executive Vice President, Chief Communications and Corporate Marketing Officer, ViacomCBS Inc.
BU
09:04aLUTHERAN SOCIAL MINISTRIES OF MARYLAND : Appoints New President/CEO
PR
09:04aVenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Initiates Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Cefepime/VNRX-5133 in Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections
BU
09:04aBOINGO WIRELESS : Airport Partners Speed to the Top in New Airport Wi-Fi Ranking
BU
09:04aUSHIP : Report Shows 1 in 6 Oversized-Item Buyers Feel Pressure to Have Instagram-Worthy Décor
BU
09:04aBojangles'® Engages EP+Co as Agency of Record
BU
09:04aCloudflare Announces New Board Members
BU
09:03aNINTENDO DOWNLOAD : Off the (Astral) Chain
BU
09:03aSINO AGRO FOOD, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group