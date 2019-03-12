Pierre Blaizeau Joins Felix & Paul Studios as Head of Interactive Development

SXSW Interactive Conference - Austin, TX, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felix & Paul Studios, the EMMY® Award-winning creator of immersive entertainment experiences, today announced that interactive technology veteran Pierre Blaizeau has joined the studio as Head of Interactive Development to help lead the studio’s expansion into interactive virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) storytelling. Blaizeau is a highly regarded technology leader with over 20 years of experience managing development teams at leading companies in Europe and North America. The announcement was made onstage during a panel entitled “VR Content Distribution In East and West” at the 2019 SXSW Interactive Conference in Austin, TX.





“I am truly delighted to welcome Pierre to the family at Felix & Paul Studios. He is an outstanding leader with an incredible track record in realtime storytelling.” said Sebastian Sylwan, Chief Technology Officer & Creative Partner at Felix & Paul Studios. “He will be essential to building and leading the team to deliver the broad range of interactive VR, AR, MR and immersive installation projects currently in production and development at the studio, and his understanding of technology and attention to detail will ensure the delivery of these experiences at the highest quality levels.”

Pierre Blaizeau joins Felix & Paul Studios from Digital Dimension, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and led the company’s technological and cultural shift toward real-time interactive development. While there, he shipped two animated series (Helen’s Little School and Zafari) and also spearheaded the development of three more projects currently in production.

Prior to Digital Dimension, Blaizeau was at Ubisoft for over a decade, including 7 years as Ubisoft’s Director of Research & Development, where he designed a complete production pipeline and infrastructure and built a growing team of software developers to generate linear content using video game content and technology. His team’s technology is implemented in games such as Watch Dogs, the Assassins Creed franchise, Rainbow 6 Siege and Far Cry 4.



“I love to build teams that bring incredible content to life so am thrilled to be joining Felix & Paul Studios at such an interesting time in the company’s growth,” said Pierre Blaizeau, Felix & Paul Studios’ new Head of Interactive Development. “The studio is at the forefront of the next new wave of immersive entertainment with very ambitious interactive projects in the development pipeline and I look forward to working with Sebastian and the rest of the team on the exciting opportunities ahead of us.”



Felix & Paul Studios was recently ranked #30 on Deloitte’s 2018 Canadian Technology Fast 50™ and has over 30 marquee VR, AR, MR and immersive installation projects in its development pipeline. The studio is currently producing the next episode in its Space Explorers series in collaboration with TIME and NASA, which is being filmed on board the International Space Station. The studio also recently joined the Magic Leap Creator Program and is currently developing an interactive mixed reality experience to be unveiled later this year.



About Felix & Paul Studios



Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning immersive entertainment studio, creating unparalleled virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences for audiences worldwide.



The studio combines technological innovation with a unique, pioneering and in-depth approach to the new art of XR storytelling—creating groundbreaking original immersive experiences (Traveling While Black, MIYUBI, Nomads series, Strangers, The Confessional, Space Explorers series); awe-inspiring productions with existing franchises (Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, Fox Searchlight’s Wild and Isle of Dogs); and collaborations with world-renowned organizations, leaders and performers (NASA, SpaceX, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, President Bill Clinton, Eminem, Wes Anderson, Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray and many others).



Felix & Paul Studios is the world’s only full spectrum immersive entertainment studio, showcasing end-to-end creative capabilities, technological know-how and proprietary tools all within one company. The studio’s platform includes industry leading 3D 360° camera systems, production/post-production software and processes for cinematic and real time interactive projects, as well as spatial audio capture, design and processing through its Headspace Studio division.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, CA, Felix & Paul Studios has a highly experienced team of over 60 immersive media specialists and is backed by leading venture capital funds and institutional investors.

Greg Feingold Felix & Paul Studios +1 514-331-7001 gregf@felixandpaul.com