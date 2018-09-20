Pierre Fabre : Receives EU Approval for BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) in Adult Patients with Advanced BRAF-Mutant Melanoma

– BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI now has marketing authorisation from the European
Commission in all 28 EU member states plus Liechtenstein, Iceland and
Norway –
– EU approval is based on Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial that demonstrated 14.9
months median progression-free survival and 33.6 months median overall
survival versus vemurafenib monotherapy with 7.3 and 16.9 months,
respectively –
Pierre Fabre today announced that the European Commission (EC) has
granted marketing authorisation for the combination of BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib)and MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) for the treatment of adult
patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600
mutation, as detected by a validated test.1,2 The EC decision
is applicable to all 28 European Union (EU) member states plus
Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway.
"We are extremely pleased that European patients with advanced BRAF-mutant
melanoma will now have the combination of BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI as a new
treatment option”, said Frédéric Duchesne, President & CEO of the Pierre
Fabre Pharmaceuticals Division. “All of us at Pierre Fabre are driven to
make a real difference for patients. Bringing more than 30 years of
oncology experience and our heritage in dermatology to our partnership
with Array BioPharma, we have been able to harness our expertise in
order to help men and women living with this devastating disease.
Today’s news inspires us to continue pursuing new innovations that will
benefit patients”.
The EC decision, which follows the positive opinion by the Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency
(EMA) in July, is based on results from the Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial.3
This trial demonstrated that the combination of BRAFTOVI 450 mg once
daily and MEKTOVI 45 mg twice daily significantly improved median
progression-free survival (PFS), compared with vemurafenib alone 960 mg
twice daily (14.9 months versus 7.3 months, respectively: hazard ratio
[HR] 0.54, 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.41–0.71; two-sided p<0.0001).3
Data published in The Lancet Oncology4 in
September 2018 demonstrated that treatment with BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI
achieved a median overall survival (OS) of 33.6 months, compared with
16.9 months for patients treated with vemurafenib as a monotherapy (HR
0.61, 95% CI, 0.47–0.79; p<0.0001) in the planned analysis of OS in the
COLUMBUS trial4.The most common adverse reactions
(≥25%) occurring in patients treated with BRAFTOVI administered with
MEKTOVI at the recommended dose (n=274 based on two Phase II trials and
COLUMBUS) were fatigue, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, retinal detachment,
abdominal pain, arthralgia, increased blood creatine kinase and myalgia.1,2
In the COLUMBUS trial, adverse events leading to discontinuation that
were suspected to be related to the study treatment occurred in 6% of
patients.3,4
“The European Commission’s approval is an important advance in improving
the prognosis of patients with advanced BRAF-mutant melanoma”,
said Professor Reinhard Dummer, University of Zürich, Vice-Chairman of
the Department of Dermatology in the University Hospital of Zürich,
Switzerland, and investigator of the COLUMBUS study. “Physicians and
patients will now have BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI as an effective and
well-tolerated treatment combination option, which has been shown to
delay disease progression and potentially prolong patients’ lives”.
Important safety information and recommendations for the use of BRAFTOVI
and MEKTOVI are detailed in the Summary of Product Characteristics
(SmPC), published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and
available in all official EU languages.
See full SmPC at: http://www.ema.europa.eu.
On 27 June 2018, Pierre Fabre’s partner Array BioPharma, which has
exclusive rights for these medicines in the United States (US),
announced that the combination of BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI was approved by
the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of
unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600E
or BRAFV600K mutation, as detected by an FDA-approved
test.5,6 BRAFTOVI is not indicated for treatment of patients
with wild-type BRAF melanoma.
About BRAF-mutant Metastatic Melanoma
Melanoma
develops when unrepaired DNA damage to skin cells triggers mutations
that may lead them to multiply and form malignant tumours. Metastatic
melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of skin cancer
and is associated with low survival rates.7,8 There are a
variety of gene mutations that can lead to metastatic melanoma. The most
common genetic mutation in metastatic melanoma is BRAF. There are
more than 100,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed in Europe each year,9
approximately half of which have BRAF mutations, a key
target in the treatment of metastatic melanoma.10–11
About BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) and MEKTOVI
(binimetinib)
BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) is an oral
small-molecule BRAF kinase inhibitor and MEKTOVI (binimetinib) is an
oral small-molecule MEK inhibitor that targets key enzymes in the MAPK
signalling pathway (RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK). Inappropriate activation of
proteins in this pathway has been shown to occur in many cancers,
including melanoma, colorectal cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer,
thyroid and others.
Pierre Fabre has exclusive rights to develop and commercialise BRAFTOVI
and MEKTOVI worldwide, except in the US and Canada, where Array
BioPharma retains exclusive rights; Israel, where Medison has exclusive
rights; and in Japan and South Korea, where Ono Pharmaceutical has
exclusive rights to commercialise both products.
BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI Abbreviated EU Prescribing
Information
▼These medicinal products are subject to
additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new
safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any
suspected adverse reactions. See section 4.8 of SmPC for how to report
adverse reactions.
Name of the medicinal products: BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) 75 mg hard
capsules and 50 mg hard capsules. MEKTOVI (binimetinib) 15 mg
film-coated tablets.
Clinical particulars:
Therapeutic indications: Encorafenib
in combination with binimetinib is indicated for the treatment of adult
patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600
mutation.
Posology and method of administration: Encorafenib treatment in
combination with binimetinib should be initiated and supervised under
the responsibility of a physician experienced in the use of anticancer
medicinal products. Posology: The
recommended dose of encorafenib is 450 mg (six 75 mg capsules) once
daily, when used in combination with binimetinib. The recommended dose
of binimetinib is 45 mg (three 15 mg tablets) twice daily corresponding
to a total daily dose of 90 mg approximately 12 hours apart. Dose
modification: The management of adverse reactions may
require dose reduction, temporary interruption or treatment
discontinuation (for complete information, please refer to SmPC 4.2
section). Method of administration: For
oral use. The capsules of encorafenib are to be swallowed whole with
water. They may be taken with or without food. The concomitant
administration of encorafenib with grapefruit juice should be avoided.
The tablets of binimitinib are to be swallowed whole with water. They
may be taken with or without food.
Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to
any of the excipients listed in section 6.1 of the BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI
SmPc.
Special warnings and precautions for use: Encorafenib and
binimetinib have to be given in combination. Before taking encorafenib
in combination with binimetinib, patients must have BRAFV600
mutation confirmed by a validated test. For complete information on the
following special warnings and precautions for use: Patients who have
progressed on a BRAF inhibitor, patients with brain metastases. Left
ventricular dysfunction, Haemorrhage, ocular toxicities. QT
Prolongation, New primary malignancies, Cutaneous and non-cutaneous
malignancies, Liver laboratory abnormalities, Hepatic impairment, Renal
impairment, CK elevation and rhabdomyolysis, Hypertension, Venous
thromboembolism (VTE), Pneumonitis/Interstitial lung disease, Lactose
intolerance, please refer to BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI SmPC 4.4 section.
Interaction with other medicinal products and other forms of
interaction: Encorafenib is primarily metabolised by CYP3A4.
Therefore, concomitant administration of encorafenib with strong CYP3A4
inhibitors should be avoided. Agents that are CYP3A4 substrates
(inhibitor and inducer) should be co-administered with caution.
Binimetinib is primarily metabolised through UGT1A1 mediated
glucuronidation. Therefore, inducers and inhibitors of UGT1A1 should be
co-administered with caution. For complete information, please refer to
SmPC, 4.5 section.
Undesirable effects: Summary of safety profile: At the
recommended dose (n=274) in patients with metastatic melanoma, the most
common adverse reactions (≥ 25%) occurring in patients treated with
encorafenib administered with binimetinib were fatigue, nausea,
diarrhea, vomiting, retinal detachment, abdominal pain, arthralgia,
blood CK increased and myalgia. For complete information, please refer
to BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI SmPC 4.8 section.
For complete information please refer to the full SmPC which can be
found at: http://www.ema.europa.eu.
About COLUMBUS
The COLUMBUS
trial (NCT01909453) is a two-part, international, randomised,
open-label, Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of BRAFTOVI
(encorafenib) in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) compared with
vemurafenib and encorafenib monotherapy in 921 patients with locally
advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAFV600
mutation.12 The primary endpoint of the trial was median
progression-free survival (PFS); all secondary efficacy analyses,
including the prospectively planned analysis overall survival (OS), are
descriptive in nature. More than 200 sites across North America, Europe,
South America, Africa, Asia and Australia participated in the COLUMBUS
trial.
The EC decision is based on results from the Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial,
which demonstrated that the combination improved median PFS, compared
with vemurafenib alone (14.9 months versus 7.3 months, respectively: HR
0.54, 95% CI, 0.41–0.71; p<0.001).1–3 As presented at ASCO
in June 2018, treatment with BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI achieved a median OS
of 33.6 months, compared with 16.9 months for patients treated with
vemurafenib as a monotherapy (HR 0.61, 95% CI, 0.47–0.79; p<0.0001) in
the planned analysis of OS in the COLUMBUS trial.1–2,4 Adverse
events leading to discontinuation that were suspected to be related to
the study treatment occurred in 6% of patients.3,4 The most
common Grade 3–4 adverse events, seen in more than 5% of patients, were:
increased gamma-glutamyltransferase (9%), increased creatine
phosphokinase (7%) and hypertension (6%).3,4
About Pierre Fabre
To find out more Pierre Fabre, please go to www.pierre-fabre.com
References
[1] European Medicines Agency. BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib)
Summary of Product Characteristics.. Available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu.
Publication pending (September 2018).
[2] European Medicines
Agency. MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) Summary of Product
Characteristics. Available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu.
Publication pending (September 2018).
[3] Dummer R, et al. Lancet
Oncol 2018;19:603–615.
[4] Dummer R, et al. Lancet Oncol
2018. Available at: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(18)30497-2/fulltext
Accessed September 2018.
[5] Array BioPharma. BRAFTOVI®
US Prescribing Information 2018. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2018/210496lbl.pdf.
Accessed September 2018.
[6] Array BioPharma. MEKTOVI®
US Prescribing Information 2018. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2018/210498lbl.pdf.
Accessed September 2018.
[7] American Cancer Society. Melanoma Skin
Cancer. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/melanoma-skin-cancer.html.
Accessed September 2018.
[8] National Cancer Institute.
Survival by Stage. Available at: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/melan.html.
Accessed September 2018.
[9] Melanoma Patient Network Europe.
Melanoma – The Facts. Available at: http://www.melanomapatientnetworkeu.org/melanoma.html.
Accessed September 2018.
[10] Klein O, et al. Eur J Cancer
2013;49:1073–1079.
[11] American Cancer Society. What Causes
Melanoma Skin Cancer? 2016. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/melanoma-skin-cancer/causes-risks-prevention/what-causes.html.
Accessed September 2018.
[12] Clinical Trials.gov. Study
Comparing Combination of LGX818 Plus MEK162 Versus Vemurafenib and
LGX818 Monotherapy in BRAF Mutant Melanoma (COLUMBUS). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01909453.
Accessed September 2018.
###
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005705/en/