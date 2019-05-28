Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: First Half Results for 2018/2019

Regulatory News:
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
I. Main events during H1 2018/2019
Capital operations
On 21 December 2018, Société d’Investissement Touristique et Immobilier
(S.I.T.I)1 acquired the entire holding owned by HNA Tourism
Group in Société Pierre et Vacances S.A., or 10.00% of the capital and
13.50% of the Company’s net voting rights2.
This
acquisition puts an end to all of the capital and commercial ties
linking HNA Tourism and Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs.
Acquisitions operations
On 16 January 2019, the Group announced the acquisition of the business
capital of French start-up RendezvousCheznous.com, a marketplace
launched in 2014 that connects holidaymakers with local hosts for
authentic experiences. This acquisition fits with the strategy of the
Pierre & Vacances brand to round out its offer by proposing customers
immersive and experiential holidays.
Opening of Center Parcs Allgau in October 2018
After an opening period affected by a spate of bad weather, the domain
has enjoyed a huge commercial success confirmed by the portfolio of
reservations to date.
Center Parcs project in Roybon
On 21 November 2018, the French Council of State validated the appeal by
the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group by quashing the ruling by which
the Lyon Administrative Appeals Court had cancelled the water law
authorisation, and referred the case to this same court.
On 21 May 2019, the Lyon Administrative Appeals Court ruled that the
area of wet lands affected by the project should be reviewed by an
expert, as should those offered in compensation. The Pierre &
Vacances-Center Parcs Group is confident in the future conclusions of
this review, which should provide positive technical answers to the
questions of the Administrative Appeals Court.
II. Revenue and net income3for the
first half of 2018/2019 (1 October 2018 to 31 March 2019)
2.1 Revenue
As of 1 October 2018, the Group applies the new revenue recognition
standard “IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers”. The result
of applying this standard is a sharp increase in H1 2018/2019 revenue,
driven primarily by the signing of renovation/disposal operations at
Center Parcs, for which the Group is considered as a “principle” under
the terms of IFRS 15 (for further details, see the press release
concerning first-half revenue available on the Group’s website:
www.groupepvcp.com).
|
€ millions
|
|
2018/2019
according
to operating
reporting
|
|
2017/2018
Pro-forma
IFRS 15
according to
operating
reporting
|
|
Change
|
|
Like-for-like
change*
|
|
2017/2018
Reported
(Before IFRS15)
according to
operating
reporting
|
Tourism
|
|
543.5
|
|
529.8
|
|
+2.6%
|
|
|
|
570.1
|
Pierre et Vacances Tourisme Europe
|
|
243.5
|
|
238.1
|
|
+2.3%
|
|
|
|
276.6
|
Center Parcs Europe**
|
|
299.9
|
|
291.8
|
|
+2.8%
|
|
|
|
293.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
o/w accommodation revenue
|
|
367.6
|
|
357.1
|
|
+2.9%
|
|
+4.2%
|
|
357.1
|
Pierre et Vacances Tourisme Europe
|
|
170.1
|
|
166.1
|
|
+2.4%
|
|
+5.1%
|
|
166.1
|
Center Parcs Europe**
|
|
197.5
|
|
190.9
|
|
+3.4%
|
|
+3.4%
|
|
190.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property development
|
|
194.7
|
|
100.0
|
|
+94.6%
|
|
|
|
84.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total H1
|
|
738.1
|
|
629.9
|
|
+17.2%
|
|
|
|
654.8
* Adjusted for the impact of:
- the shift from March in 2018 to
April in 2019 of school holidays for certain foreign customers (German,
Belgian and Spanish especially);
- at PVTE, the net reduction in
the network operated (withdrawals from loss-making sites and the
non-renewal of leases),
- at CPE, the net growth in the network
operated, prompted by the opening of the new Center Parcs in Allgau and
the annualisation of stock at the Center Parcs Ardennen in Q1. These
effects are partly offset by the impact of the closure of Center Parcs
de l’Ailette under the framework of renovation works.
** including
Villages Nature Paris (revenue of €11.1m over the semester, of which
€8.7m in accommodation revenue).
-
First-half revenue from property development totalled €194.7
million in H1 2018/2019, compared with €100 million in H1 2017/2018,
driven primarily by the contribution from disposal/renovation
operations at Center Parcs domains (€127.5million), and the Seniorales
residences (€35.0 million).
Property reservations
recorded in the first half of the year represent sales volumes of
€177.9 million, vs. €164.5 million in the year-earlier period.
2.2 Net profit (loss)
The seasonal nature of the Group’s business in the first half of the
year and the linear accounting of expenses lead to a structural
operating loss during the period.
The net loss for the first-half of 2018/2019 does not reflect the
improvement in the Group’s performance due to the seasonal nature of the
tourism businesses, which was accentuated this year by the shift in the
Easter holidays and the ramp-up of new seaside destinations as well as
the Center Parcs Allgau.
|
€ millions
|
|
H1 2018/19
|
|
H1 2017/18
|
|
Adjusted change
Current operating
profit (loss) Tourism
|
Revenue
|
|
738.1
|
|
629.9*
|
|
|
Current operating profit (loss)
|
|
-111.6
|
|
-94.9
|
|
|
Tourism
|
|
-104.3
|
|
-86.4
|
|
+3.5%
|
Excl. Villages Nature Paris
|
|
-98.5
|
|
-78.0
|
|
|
Villages Nature Paris
|
|
-5.8
|
|
-8.4
|
|
|
Property development
|
|
-7.3
|
|
-8.5
|
|
|
Financial items
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-9.2
|
|
|
Other operating income and expense net of tax
|
|
-3.4
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
Equity associates
|
|
-1.3
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
5.4
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
Net profit (loss)
|
|
-121.1
|
|
-103.5
|
|
|
Group share
|
|
-121.1
|
|
-103.5
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
* proforma IFRS15 revenue
-
The current operating loss in the tourism business stood at
€104.3 million (vs. 86.4 million during H1 2017/2018).
The
first half of 2018/2019 was penalised by an accentuation in
seasonal/temporary factors (-€21 million), in particular:
-
The shift in the Easter holidays for certain foreign customers
(lost earnings more than offset by a catching up effect in April);
-
The development of new destinations in Spain and maeva.com, as
well as the new Center Parcs Allgau, with contributions expected
to be positive over the full year.
Excluding this effect, the current operating result from the
tourism activities improved by 3.5% relative to the first half of
the previous year, generated primarily by like-for-like growth
in the business (+€8 million), net of cost inflation (estimated at
-€5 million).
-
The current operating loss in property development stood at €7.3
million (vs. -€8.5 million in H1 2017/2018).
The
contribution from the property development activities benefited over
the period from disposal/renovation operations at Center Parcs domains
for €20 million.
In contrast, property development earnings were
affected by additional costs at the Allgau domain (-€13 million) due
in particular to:
- a spate of bad weather (storms, snow,
flooding etc.) which delayed execution of finishing works during the
first half, causing a delay in the delivery of a number of cottages
and the spa, and prompting an redesigning of the landscape.
-
technical problems in starting operations at the domain concerning the
heat network and deployment of fibre optics.
Note also the
temporarily negative contribution from the Seniorales residences over
the first-half (-€5 million) due to a shift in operations to the
second half, with a positive contribution expected over the year.
-
Net financial expenses totalled €10.2 million, an increase
relative to H1 2018/2018, due especially to the annualisation of
interest expenses on a Euro PP issue in February 2018.
-
Other operating income and expense net of tax mostly included
restructuring and site withdrawal costs.
-
The net loss for the period was €121.1 million vs. €103.5
million, primarily in view of increased seasonal factors for the
tourism activities.
2.3 Net financial debt
Note: the seasonal nature of the
tourism businesses in the first half of the year leads to a structurally
higher level of net debt on 31 March of the year than on 30 September.
|
€ millions
|
|
31/03/2019
|
|
30/09/2018
|
Gross debt
|
|
349.3
|
|
354.9
|
Cash (net of overdrafts/drawn revolving credit lines)
|
|
-6.6
|
|
-107.3
|
Net financial debt
|
|
342.7
|
|
247.7
|
o/w net bank/bond debt
|
|
245.0
|
|
148.8
|
o/w rental commitments - facilities at Ailette
|
|
97.6
|
|
98.9
On 31 March 2019, the Group had a revolving credit line of €200 million
contracted on 14 March 2016 (maturing in 2021), as well as five
confirmed credit lines for a total amount of €39 million.
On 31 March 2019, none of these lines had been used, reflecting the
high level of liquidity maintained.
III. Outlook
3.1 Outlook for third quarter 2018/2019
For Q3 2018/2019, in view of the portfolio of reservations to date, the
Group expects growth in like-for-like tourism revenue relative to the
previous year.
Q3 property development revenue in 2018/2019 should be similar to that
of Q3 2017/2018.
3.2 Strategic agreements in China
With the aim of structuring and strengthening its development resources
in China, the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group is finalising
partnership agreements with two new Chinese partners that are both
leaders in their sectors:
- a state-owned investment bank that is to hold 44% of the Chinese
joint-venture backing our activities in China,
- a state-owned construction company, for 12%,
- Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs, for 44%.
These two partners also represent a property investment vehicle that is
to finance the projects designed, built and managed under the direction
of the teams in the joint-venture and at Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs.
Information on these two partners will be communicated as soon as the
Chinese administrative formalities currently underway are complete.
So far, 10 projects, inspired by the Center Parcs and Pierre et Vacances
concepts, are currently being built or are the object of operating
studies.
3.3 Group strategy and outlook for annual results 2018/2019
On 22 November 2018, the Group presented its strategic plan for 2022,
the main objective being a return to sustainable profitability
and dividend payments.
The tourism performances generated in the first half of the year were in
line with the targets announced.
The programmes to renovate and enhance the premium aspects of the
various brands' tourism networks is going ahead in line with the
provisional schedule.
Elsewhere, a number of cost-saving moves are currently being implemented
with the first results expected as of 2018/2019 (€5 million) and 2020
(€10 million).
In view of the portfolio of tourism reservations to date and the
prospective schedule for property development operations, the Group is
forecasting growth in full-year 2018/2019 results.
IV. Reconciliation table - IFRS income statement (Euro
millions)
|
(€ millions)
|
|
H1 2019
operating
reporting
|
|
Tax on other
operating
income and
expense
|
|
IFRS 11
adjustments
|
|
H1 2019
IFRS
|
Revenue
|
|
738.1
|
|
|
|
- 30.9
|
|
707.2
|
Current operating profit (loss)
|
|
-111.6
|
|
|
|
+4.2
|
|
-107.4
|
Other operating income and expense
|
|
-3.4
|
|
-0.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
- 3.9*
|
Financial items
|
|
-10.2
|
|
|
|
+1.3
|
|
- 8,9
|
Equity associates
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
-5.9
|
|
- 7.2
|
Income tax
|
|
+5.4
|
|
+0.4
|
|
+0.4
|
|
+6.3
|
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
|
|
- 121.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
- 121.1
* gross of tax
|
(€ millions)
|
|
H1 2018
operating
reporting
|
|
Tax on other
operating
income and
expense
|
|
IFRS 11
adjustments
|
|
H1 2018
IFRS
|
Revenue
|
|
654.8
|
|
|
|
- 40.7
|
|
614.1
|
Current operating profit (loss)
|
|
- 94.9
|
|
|
|
+7.9
|
|
- 87.0
|
Other operating income and expense
|
|
- 1.1
|
|
|
|
+0.1
|
|
- 1.0*
|
Financial items
|
|
- 9.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
+0.5
|
|
- 8.7
|
Equity associates
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
-8.9
|
|
- 8.8
|
Income tax
|
|
1.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
+0.4
|
|
2.0
|
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
|
|
- 103.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
- 103.5
* gross of tax
1 Limited stock company controlled by SITI “R”, itself
controlled by Mr Gérard Brémond, Chairman of the Pierre et Vacances S.A.
Board of Directors
2 Based on 9,804,565 shares and
14,516,853 net voting rights in circulation on 30 November 2018.
3IFRS 11 "Joint Arrangements” implies the consolidation of joint
operations by the equity method and no longer by proportional
integration (Adagio and Villages Nature partnerships primarily). For its
operating reporting, the Group continues to integrate joint operations
under the proportional integration method, considering that this
presentation is a better reflection of its performance. The income
statement items and commercial indicators commented on hereafter stem
from operating reporting. The reconciliation tables with IFRS income
statements are set out in paragraph 1.4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005639/en/