Pigeon : Notice Regarding the 62nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

03/25/2019 | 12:30am EDT

The 62nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Royal Park Hotel, Royal Hall (3F)
Date & Time: April 25, 2019 (Thu), from 10 AM

The 61th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Royal Park Hotel, Royal Hall (3F)
Date & Time: April 26, 2018 (Thu), from 10 AM

The 60th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Royal Park Hotel, Royal Hall (3F)
Date & Time: April 27, 2017 (Thu), from 10 AM

The 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Royal Park Hotel, Royal Hall (3F)
Date & Time: April 27, 2016 (Wed), from 10 AM

The 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Royal Park Hotel, Royal Hall (3F)
Date & Time: April 28, 2015 (Tue), from 10 AM

The 57th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa, Prince Room (B1)
Date & Time: April 25, 2014 (Fri), from 10 AM

The 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Arcadia Ichigaya (private school hall), Fujinoma (3F)
Date & Time: April 25, 2013 (Thu), from 10 AM

The 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Arcadia Ichigaya (private school hall), Fujinoma (3F)
Date & Time: April 26, 2012 (Thu), from 10 AM

The 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Description

Venue: Arcadia Ichigaya (private school hall), Fujinoma (3F)
Date & Time: April 27, 2011 (Wed), from 10 AM

Disclaimer

Pigeon Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 04:29:10 UTC
